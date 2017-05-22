Taylor Rhinehart’s sudden stardom a Boon to Title Hopes 22 May 2017 04:35

Written by Derek Johnson

Ask Taylor Rhinehart about her mid-season transformation, and she smiles but looks uncomfortable.

“We’re all great pitchers,” she says with a shrug. “I would trust any of our other pitchers to go out there and do the same.”

But as Woodinville looks to navigate the narrow shoals of tough competition this week in Spokane, Rhinehart’s metamorphosis into a pitching leviathan gives an added boost.

The Rhinehart twins, Lauryn (left) and Taylor. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Opponents at the State Tourney will take notice. Woodinville’s 22-0 record includes a recent stretch of seven consecutive shutouts, with five of those being tossed by Taylor Rhinehart. The right-hander’s stats are eye-popping: a 10-0 record with a 0.32 ERA. She has also struck out 122 batters in 69 innings of work.

The senior missed most of last year due to injury. In fact, she had been plagued by injuries for her first three years as a Falcon.

She started this season as a role player. Her twin sister Lauryn, an outstanding pitcher and hitter in her own right, began the season as the team ace.

But midway through the season, the girl known to teammates as “Tay-Tay” got an opportunity, and she made the most of it.

“She has just kind of found her groove and stayed in it,” Woodinville coach Dani Weir said. “I knew it was coming with her. It’s her senior year and she wasn’t going to let anything get in her way. I think she has gotten confident with herself.”

When pressed, Taylor talked a little about her transformation.

Taylor Rhinehart pitched magnificently in the second half of the season. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “I picked it up, my shoulder got stronger,” she said. “I definitely was getting back physically. Then about halfway through the season everything started clicking and fell into place.

“It was very tough [emotionally] for me not being able to play last year,” she said. “So it has been awesome to play this year. And my teammates have helped me and they have been awesome.”

After leading Woodinville last week to wins over Skyline and Inglemoor to capture the Kingco 4A Tourney Championship, Rhinehart reflected on this week, which will be her final days of prep softball.

“We all love each other and trust each other so much,” she said. “Just for this team to have the talent and the ability to trust each other, it just can’t get better than this.”