High Jump 22 May 2017 04:37

Holland Pilukas, an 8th grader at TJH cleared 5’6 1/4” in the high jump last Thursday in a meet at Canyon Park JH. She beat the current Woodinville High School girls record of 5’5”. She is the goalkeeper for the Crossfire ECNL U15 team, they are 12-0 and headed to Illinois in June for the ECNL National Playoffs. She has also been invited to attend the US Soccer Training Center Combine in Oregon in June as well as being named to the Region IV ODP championship All Tournament 18 this past January.