Falcon Express Steamrolls toward Spokane 22 May 2017 04:56

Written by Derek Johnson

Taylor Rhinehart capped a stupendous stretch of pitching for Woodinville, and the Lady Falcons advanced to the State Tourney by beating Inglemoor 13-3 in last Wednesday’s Kingco 4A championship game.

Olivia Riener and Paige Grover slugged back-to-back homers in a five-run third inning against their old nemesis, Inglemoor ace Macknezie DeKay. This gave Woodinville (22-0) the momentum needed to capture the conference crown and punch a ticket this week to Spokane.

Falcon players celebrate their Kingco Championship. (Photo by Derek Johnson)“It feels like a big weight has been lifted,” Woodinville coach Dani Weir said. “Getting to State is the hardest part. Just to get through Inglemoor, who has been a really big challenge for us this season, was a big confidence boost. So I’m feeling good not just from that we won, but by how we won.”

Inglemoor actually drew first blood early in the game. Riley Garcia singled to center field to drive in Abigail Zimmer. This gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead. It was the first run surrendered by Woodinville in eight games.

“You never want a run scored on you,” Woodinville starter Taylor Rhinehart said. “But I knew our offense is really good and that we would come back.”

Her teammate Olivia Riener, however, acknowledged some dugout tension.

Olivia Riener jogs down the first base line after blasting a mammoth home run in the third inning. (Photo by Dale Garvey)“We kind of had a moment of panic,” Riener said. “But then we realized that we have a really good offense. We’re the home team and we have plenty of time. We just calmed down and scored that very next inning.”

The first bunch of runs came seemingly all at once. Lauryn Rhinehart ripped a double down the left field line to score Megan Taketa to tie the score at 1-1.

Then Taylor Rhinehart smacked a double to left field to score her sister Lauryn to make it 2-1. That brought up Riener, who had been humbled in the first inning when she struck out looking on three pitches.

“My first at bat wasn’t good, I was a bit tense,” Riener said. “So I went back up there and told myself to just relax and see the ball and hit it, like I do in practice.”

Third baseman Gina Wyner readies herself as the pitch is delivered. (Photo by Derek Johnson)“I told her to put a swing on a pitch, and I don’t care if you miss it or run into it,” Weir said. “Do something that will send the ball a long way. She was like, `Screw it!’ And she had one big swing and a miss. And then on the next pitch was where she connected.”

To say Riener connected is the understatement of the century. The Falcon first baseman swatted a home run of Ruthian proportions – twenty-five feet beyond the fence in straight-away left field.

Paige Grover followed that up with a blast to straight away center field. Woodinville led 5-1 and the rout was on.

When the game was over, parents and classmates spilled onto the field to celebrate with the Falcon players and coaches.

“This is a special group right here,” assistant coach Mike Dale said.

“I’m just so happy we won in my senior year and with my best friends and my sisters,” third baseman Gina Wyner said. “Our chemistry is so good, on and off the field. It feels so good to play with these people.”

After posing for pictures with the Kingco championship trophy, Riener stood off to the side to speak with a Seattle Times reporter, and thence the Woodinville Weekly.

“It’s fun,” said Riener of the media attention. “It’s something kinda different.”

A few minutes later, Riener was with teammates, furtively lugging a water cooler toward Weir, as the coach was being interviewed by a reporter. At just the right moment, the girls hoisted the cooler and unleashed a torrent of cold water upon Weir. This was met with peals of laughter and applause from dozens of onlookers.

“It was a complete surprise,” Weir said. “I had no idea it was coming until I saw them out of the corner of my eye.”