Woodinville Senior Breaks Four Washington State Powerlifting Records

Submitted by Progressive Performance

Lina Waughman is an excellent student and an adorable, caring girl. She is in ASB at Woodinville High School and never has anything bad to say about anyone. You would never guess that Lina could pick close to double her body weight up off the floor. She did just that and much more at the Summer Classic powerlifting meet at Locals Gym in Lynwood, on June 24th.

Lina broke four state records that day including the squat, bench, deadlift and total record. She also broke two of her own records in the squat and total. Prior to that those records had held since 2008. That's quite an accomplishment for a 17-year-old girl. Her numbers were 270 lbs. in squat, 126 lbs. in bench, 308 lbs. in deadlift, and a lifting total of 704 lbs.

We asked Lina a few questions about her powerlifting experience.

What got you into lifting?

I originally started lifting with Jimmy at Progressive Performance with my soccer team to improve my performance as a goalie. I kept training with Jimmy, and he would always comment on how strong I was and that I should compete, so I did, and I love it.

What is your motivation behind powerlifting?

Hitting personal records is my big motivation. It feels good and once you do it the endorphins make you feel better about yourself.

What is your biggest struggle with powerlifting?

The mental aspect, I psyche myself out a lot in training. I get in my head a little bit because I don’t think I can do it. But at a meet, it’s easy because everyone is cheering you on.

How do you find the motivation to keep pushing yourself?

Powerlifting motivates me to be better in other aspects of my life. Being dedicated to a sport like this has bled over into my school work. I make sure I do my homework as soon as I get home because then I can go lift. It has made me more conscious about time management and getting things done that I might have put off previously.

It has also been a very big confidence booster, with all other aspects of my life. It's pretty cool to be stronger than the boys at school.

How does powerlifting make your feel?

I feel stronger and happier. I’m kinda average at sports, and the fact that I can excel in this sport and break records really makes me feel good.

Lina trains at Progressive Performance LLC in Woodinville.