3rd Annual Snohomish tennis tournament was a “Smash”ing success! 02 Aug 2017 07:13

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The 3rd Annual Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament took place earlier this month at the Snohomish High School courts, with over 70 players representing 20 high schools taking part. These players were from schools from Shoreline to Arlington, from Monroe to Langley; 15 of those players in attendance were fresh off appearances in the WIAA State Tournaments this May. Local players included Abigail Ledsham from Inglemoor, Bothell’s Andrew and Johnny Schuller, and Woodinville’s Matt Welter (Archbishop Murphy).

After three days of competitive tennis, the division winners were awarded: Grace Flitsch of Snohomish took the Girls Silver Division, while Levi Buck of South Whidbey captured the Boys Silver title. Emily Peterson of Lake Stevens won the Girls Gold Division, and then teamed up with Kate Ivens of Shorecrest to capture the Girls Doubles crown. Ivens partnered with Brady Thomas of Jackson to win the Mixed Doubles Division. Kincaid Norris of Snohomish and Anuj Vimawala of Jackson won the Boys Doubles Division, and then in the tournament finale, the two faced off for the Boys Gold title, with Norris capturing it in a three set thriller.



Courtesy photos