Nash Fouch commits to University of Montana 15 Aug 2017 06:22

Written by Derek Johnson

After a recruiting process he called “long and stressful”, Woodinville’s Nash Fouch has committed to sign a letter of intent to play football for the Montana Grizzlies.

The 6’3” 190 pound safety/wide receiver will join his brother Nick at Montana. Nick Fouch quarterbacked Woodinville to the state playoffs in 2015.

Woodinville standout Nash Fouch (Photo by Derek Johnson) Montana State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Northern Iowa, Cornell and Air Force all offered scholarships to the younger Fouch. But when the Grizzlies came calling, the decision was an easy one.

“Once Montana offered me, I was going to do it,” Fouch said. “My dad went there, my brother goes there. I love Montana and I have been going there since I was a kid. Two of my dad’s best friends went there. I call them Uncle Tom and Uncle Sean. They went to school with my dad. They are like family to me. So I’ve been a Griz fan since as far back as I can remember.”

It also didn’t hurt that his older brother is having the time of his life at Montana.

“Nick loves it there,” Fouch said. “Nick is more outdoorsy than I am, and he loves Missoula. He was a big part of the recruiting piece for me. We’re brothers, we have always fought from time-to-time. But he has always been more like a best friend. He’s always been my biggest supporter and hyping me up. Him being there, he’s a walk-on [quarterback] and everyone knows who he is. He loves it there. He has introduced me to a bunch of people there. He is having a great experience, so I figure I will have a great experience too. I never realized how much I appreciated Missoula until I went last year to see my brother.”

Montana will sign Fouch as a safety, and not a wide receiver. This is interesting considering how rangy and dynamic Fouch has been as an offensive playmaker.

“They’re planning to sign two safeties and they want me to be one of those safeties,” Fouch said. “But I love both sides of the ball. I don’t favor one side over the other. So when I get there, I am willing to play wherever I can. My goal is not to sit on the sidelines but to play college football. I will play wherever they’ll put me.”

But in the meantime, Fouch will focus on the upcoming season at Woodinville. He’ll be a senior, and things will start with a bang on September 1st in an epic showdown with Bothell.

“It’s hard to put words into how anticipated that game will be,” he said. “Pop Keeney [Stadium] will be packed and loud, taking on Bothell week one at home. In my opinion it will be the best environment to play football in Washington state. It’s going to be one for the books.”