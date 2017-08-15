Woodinville’s Meg Chapman receives academic honors 15 Aug 2017 06:35

Written by Derek Johnson

Six members of the Pacific University lacrosse team recently received recognition from the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) for their efforts in the classroom.

Woodinville native Meg Chapman (Photo courtesy of Pacific University)Woodinville native Meg Chapman was among the 544 student-athletes selected to the 2017 Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible, student-athletes must be a junior, senior or graduate student and have a GPA of 3.5 or greater in 2016-17.

Along with the individual honors for Pacific, the team received Academic Honor Squad status. In order to qualify, a team must have posted a 3.0 or higher team GPA for the academic year. The Pacific team averaged 3.2

“I’m just proud of my team and how we worked really hard,” Chapman said. “It shows that even at a Division-III school, we are able to accomplish things in more than one field.”

And on the lacrosse field, the Boxers went 4-4 in conference play and 7-6 overall. This was good for third place in their league, behind George Fox and Whitman. Chapman’s best outing offensively came in a game against George Fox, where she tallied four goals.

“We won half our non conference games, which was good,” Chapman said. “And we had one of the biggest freshman classes ever come to the team. It was a year where the sport continued to grow.”

Given the nationwide surge of interest seen in lacrosse, Chapman was positioned to see vast changes within the sport between her freshman and senior seasons.

“The biggest difference by the time I was a senior were the people with higher stick skills,” Chapman said. “Which basically means people with more of a lacrosse mind. As [the sport] was growing, it used to be that lot of dual athletes would play because they wanted to be active during the off-season [of their primary sport]. But now you’re seeing specific lacrosse players come into the league and dominate and things like that. Lacrosse is their primary sport. There is a greater sophistication and knowledge being applied on the field.”

Chapman, who just graduated, majored in Exercise Science-Integrative Physiology. She minored in Spanish and photography. Her goal is to become a physical therapist. She left last week for Clarksville, Tennessee, to attend Austin Peay University for its graduate program.

“It will definitely be a new experience going to the South,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it.”