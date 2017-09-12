Falcons soar over Eastlake 41-16 12 Sep 2017 05:36

Written by Derek Johnson

Led by the receiving of Frank “The Tank” Yerrace and a defense that created more turnovers than the Hillcrest Bakery, the Woodinville Falcons cruised past Eastlake 41-16 last Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium. The win gave Woodinville (2-0) sole possession of first place in KingCo 4A.

For the fifth-ranked Falcons, it was the perfect encore after blasting Bothell the week before.

Jared Eisenbarth (center) looks to cut back during this reception in the first half. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “It would have been easy and human nature to sit back and be satisfied after last week and roll into this week,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “But our kids accepted the challenge to push and press and get better. And the kids showed a good result tonight.”

Things actually started out a little rough in the early stages. On Eastlake’s opening drive, Wolves quarterback Connor Brown hit a wide open Nate Sutter for a 54-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was missed, but the Wolves led 6-0.

On Eastlake’s next possession, they converted a 4th down play which led to a field goal and a 9-3 advantage.

“Eastlake is a very good team,” Woodinville’s Jake Baillie said. “We didn’t quite come out how we wanted, but we just told ourselves to stay calm and play our game. Once we played our game we came out on top.”

The Falcons then settled down to score 38 unanswered points. The reasons for the surge were many. The Dark Side Defense forced four turnovers. Running back Matt Jones produced 131 yards on 18 carries. And Baillie had a monster game, with 2 quarterback sacks and even a 15-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jaden Sheffey.

Noah Taplett holds the ball aloft after his diving interception. Converging to celebrate are Jake Baillie (#44), Quinn Schreyer (#35) and Miles Mustrade (#34) (Photo by Derek Johnson) “That was fun,” Baillie said. “[Receiver] Jared Eisenbarth was a little roughed up after last week so I was in for a couple reps. And I went in when they needed me. I was just open and Jaden threw a great ball and we made a miracle happen. I’m very thankful to our guys to help make that happen.”

Another key play was Noah Taplett’s diving interception, which extinguished a promising Eastlake drive.

“Noah got picked on a couple times in the early going,” Maxwell said. “But Tap is a smart kid, great competitor. He overcame that to make a heck of a play.”

But the play of the night came courtesy of Frank “The Tank” Yerrace. It occurred in the fourth quarter. On the receiving end of a Jaden Sheffey pass, Yerrace darted and rumbled down field for a 43-yard touchdown. On two occasions, he seemed trapped by tacklers, only to spring forth and motor forward. His effort sent the student section into a frenzy of excitement and applause.

“I was uncovered, and I caught the ball and started running,” Yerrace said. “I table-topped on top of a guy, and I never felt like my elbows and knees touched the ground. So I just kept going. When I crossed the goal line, I didn’t have control of myself. I was screaming, I was so happy. It was bliss. I hardly remember the moment, it was so crazy.”

This week, Woodinville plays its only non-conference game of the regular season at Edmonds-Woodway. Kickoff is slated for 8PM.