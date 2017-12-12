Falcons open league play; beat Mount Si 66-37 12 Dec 2017 06:29

Written by Derek Johnson

When every girl on the roster gets to play and score points, you know it was probably a pretty good night.

That was the case with Woodinville last Monday evening. The Lady Falcons hosted Mount Si and cruised to a 66-37 win. As of this writing, Woodinville was 1-0 in Kingco 4A and 2-0 overall.

Woodinville's Nikki Zaback (center) navigates her way around Mount Si defenders. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “It was a good game to get everybody acclimated to playing at home again,” Woodinville center Madison Lundquist said. “We have a well –rounded roster and we don’t have any weak links. Everybody is pretty interchangeable. We have a lot of talent throughout. No matter who we sub out there will be a lot of intensity. I thought the young girls really stepped up and finished things off today.”

Woodinville’s Regan Schenck was the catalyst, as usual. The senior point guard had 13 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists and 6 steals—despite not playing the fourth quarter.

“Regan leads the way,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “She’s a very talented player. But her best attribute is her passing. She had a great pass in transition to Alena [Coomar], another one to Madi [DuBois]. The girls love to share the ball. It’s a fun team, a fun group of girls.”

From the opening tip there wasn’t much tension in the Woodinville gym. Schenck opened up with a pair of three pointers to give the Falcons a 10-2 lead. With 5:02 left in the second quarter, Madi DuBois nailed a three-pointer from the left baseline to stake Woodinville to a 26-13 lead. Mount Si would never threaten on this night.

As the second half got underway, Bullock began to empty his bench. Highlights included Rachel Moscatel draining back-to-back three pointers (with an arc so high the shots almost drew rain). And with less than a minute left in the game, Hannah Jensen drove the lane with a sweeping hook shot that banked off the glass and through the net.

Freshman Mia Hughes played 22 minutes and scored 15 points. Madison Lundquist scored 10 points and snared 6 rebounds, despite playing only 18 minutes.

Woodinville freshman Mia Hughes (right) guards Mount Si's Sam Smith (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Woodinville freshman Mia Hughes (right) guards Mount Si's Sam Smith (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Bullock was asked if there were any areas of concern. "I thought our girls played really well tonight," Bullock said. "It's only the second game of the season. We have four girls who are four year varsity players [Schenck, Lundquist, Coomar and Nikki Zaback]. Regan started off phenomenal today passing the ball. Mia did a great job running the floor. Madison Lundquist has come a long ways and did a good job defending Mount Si's 6'7" center [Sela Heide]."

“At this point of the season we’re working on everything,” he said. “[Mount Si] played zone tonight, so that gave us a chance to work on our zone sets. Most of the teams we play, they play man-to-man [defense].”

Schenck distilled the Falcon worldview down to one sentence.

“We just know that if we start fast and set the tempo every game, we know we can get good control over it.”