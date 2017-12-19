Young Falcons fall to Mount Si 42-39 19 Dec 2017 06:28

Written by Derek Johnson

After opening the season with a win over Newport, the Woodinville Falcons were looking to make it two in a row against visiting Mount Si.

And in the late stages, the Falcons led this one 39-36. But they couldn’t hold on at the end, falling to the Wildcats 42-39.

Woodinville's Carter Laccinole (left) battles Mount Si's Jaeden Durham. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “I think overall it was good,” Woodinville head coach Todd Christensen said. “We had a couple kids come up big. It could have been worse. Matthew Lopez had a big match and it was a really good match for him. And Carter Laccinole as well, he came back and had a really big win. Those were definitely swing matches and kept us in it.”

Despite Lopez being a freshman, the stage wasn’t too big for him.

“I knew Mount Si would come out strong,” Lopez said. “I just needed to counter their moves and get to the second period. I started wearing him down and that’s when I started to get my points… Wrestling is a sport of endurance. It is about outlasting your opponent.”

During the match against Mount Si, Woodinville’s bench was noticeably smaller than last year. Coach Christensen was asked about it.

“We lost several quality kids to North Creek,” he said, in reference to the nearby high school that opened this fall. “So that was part of it. And then some kids decided they didn’t want to do it as much. You know, especially in wrestling, younger guys can compete [and get playing time] because of weight classes. Whereas in other sports like football they won’t have a tendency to play until they’re older. But that’s what makes wrestling different, because of the weight classes. We have to have high quality freshmen and sophomores filling out those lower weight classes. North Creek is set for that [after inheriting several Falcon wrestlers].”

The current Woodinville roster shows only one senior, Ian Tsang. But there’s a good solid core of juniors ready to make a name for themselves. These include juniors Drew Christensen, Nolan Downs, Emilio Arroyo, Will Augustine and Dylan Pelland.

After the Christmas, Woodinville will participate in the Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships tourney. It will take place December 29-30 in Vancouver.