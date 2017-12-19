Outmanned Falcons fall to Inglemoor – but Spirits run High 19 Dec 2017 06:32

Written by Derek Johnson

Despite a valiant effort from their undersized squad, the Woodinville Falcons fell to Inglemoor 95-86 last Thursday at Redmond Pool.

Several Falcons stood out with fine performances. Senior captain Jonas Loeser won both his 200 IM and 100 Fly. Freshmen Soren Gordon and Timothy Walsh won the 100 breaststroke and 500 Free, respectively. Sophomore Jeffrey Numrych won the 100 Free.

Senior Five Danger Heck had an unprecedented 20 second drop in the 100 Backstroke and senior Matthew Klingman had a 3 second drop in 50 Freestyle - for a total improvement of 13 seconds on the season.

Senior captain Jonas Loeser advances toward the finish line in his race. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Gordon, a freshman who exudes confidence, said the win wasn’t altogether unexpected.

“I was kind of worried the kid next to me would beat me, because he’s seventeen [years old],” Gordon said. “But it turned out he was a sprinter… I wasn’t completely surprised that I won.”

Despite being on a smaller squad, Gordon said the team’s enthusiasm holds strong.

“I think the season is going to be good,” Gordon said. “I plan on going to Districts. We have at least five swimmers who are for sure going to Districts, so that’s good. We have the size of a 2A school, but it’s going good. It’s like family.”

Woodinville coach George Sayah is counting on youngsters like Gordon as he builds the Falcon program.

“The thing that is good is that we’ve got a lot of talented freshmen,” Sayah said. “We graduated eight seniors on a team of 15 swimmers [from last year]. So rebuilding the program and getting new athletes in is very important and these kids have a lot of energy.

“It’s important to me that we capture the right culture within the program,” Sayah continued. “It’s one of the things I start with when I sit down with the captains. We want to make sure we’re looking out for each other and rooting for each other. It starts with me and the assistant coaches and managers… We spend time on it and talk about it a lot. It’s good to hear that the incoming freshmen are starting to feel that, because it is going to be on them to start carrying that culture for us [in the future].”

With Christmas break coming up, the squad will be putting in work.

“We will go through a rigorous training while the guys aren’t in school,” Sayah said. “To take advantage of the time. We expect good things to happen in January.”