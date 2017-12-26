Falcons head into holiday break with tough loss to Mount Si 26 Dec 2017 06:00

Written by Derek Johnson

Paced by Bijon Sidhu’s 19 points and Jabe Mullins’ 14, the Mount Si Wildcats knocked off the Woodinville Falcons 54-42 last Tuesday night at Woodinville High School.

At one point the Falcons built up an eight-point lead. But then Mount Si went on a 22-5 run which put the game away.

The Falcons were led by 13 points from Josiah Bush and 9 points from Cage Schenck. The loss left Woodinville with a 2-2 record in the young season.

“[Mount Si] took care of the lead pretty quickly,” Woodinville’s first-year coach Kurt Melton said. “I thought defensively we were really good up until that stretch there. Then they got their shooters going a little bit, and that did us in.”

It was early in the third quarter that Woodinville seemed destined for victory. Josiah Bush converted a reverse lay-in to give the Falcons a 23-22 lead. A minute later he hit a three-pointer. Then Jaden Sheffey made a bank shot, and Woodinville suddenly had a 30-22 advantage.

Mount Si's Jabe Mullins (right) drives the lane, while being defended by Woodinville's Noah Taplett (middle) and Josiah Bush (left). (Photo by Derek Johnson) But the tables quickly turned. Mount Si went on to outscore Woodinville 32-12 the rest of the way.

“We’re talented and we can beat everybody in this league,” Josiah Bush said. “When we calm down we can build up a lead. But when we stopped playing team basketball, we became disorganized and it led to the them making a run. We weren’t boxing out, we weren’t hustling for loose balls.”

“We’re a good team,” Jaden Sheffey said. “It may not have shown in every area tonight. But we’re young, we’re talented and we’re athletic. We’re just going to keep building as the season goes. A long ways to go, a lot to learn. We’re positive and we’re going to keep our head up.”

Coach Melton was asked to break down the game.

“Off the ball we were standing a bit too much,” Melton said. “Our wings weren’t getting open and I thought we put our guards in a lot of trouble. We’re trying to get our offense initiated and I don’t think our kids off the ball were allowing that very well. I would like to see us using screens and setting screens better, so we can get a flow to our offense... To put the kids who can make plays in a position where they can make those plays. Our kids all have different sets of skills and I don’t think we as a coaching staff used them very well. We will need to do a better job of putting them in better position to do that.”

Melton, who coached prep basketball the previous 18 years in Wisconsin, was asked his impressions of his new Falcon team.

“These kids are pretty unselfish, and that has struck me right away,” Melton said. “I don’t sense we have any kids who are [me-first] types. That has been a lot of fun to be around. We’re going to keep getting better. The bottom line is that we haven’t played a lot together yet. But we’re going to get better.”