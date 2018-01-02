Madison Lundquist to play collegiately at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 02 Jan 2018 05:20

Written by Derek Johnson

Madison Lundquist made it official. The Woodinville center signed her letter of intent to join California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. After taking recruiting trips to Cal State Fullerton and Grand Canyon University, the 6’1” senior decided that her heart was in California’s Central Coast. The city of San Luis Obispo has a population of 50,000 and is located about midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“I really enjoyed my recruiting process,” Lundquist said. “I had a great experience right off the bat with the coaching staff. They made me feel at home. I loved the area. It’s sunny and beautiful all year round.”

Madison Lundquist shoots a baseline jumper (Courtesy photo)During her recruiting visit earlier this year, she met coaches at the airport and they went straight to campus.

“I got to meet the team, I fell in love with them,” Lundquist said. “They’re great people, I felt at home. I also went to the football game, and saw [former Woodinville Falcon] Michael Roth. Even though he wasn’t playing, I got to say hello to him.”

Lundquist returned home to Woodinville to think it over.

“I didn’t want to make any sudden decision while I was there,” she said. “But at the end of the day they were the best fit. It was where I wanted to be the next four years, and of course the education was a big part of it as well. It’s a prestigious school.”

Lundquist noted that the current Cal Poly roster has six seniors and will look much different next year.

“I’m excited to get a chance to make an impact,” Lundquist said. “I want to work on my range, so I can hit a shot from a little farther out. For high school, I’m primarily a back-to-the basket player But at the next level that’s not realistic. There will be girls bigger than me in college – girls with more girth. So I want to develop my ball handling skills and become a more versatile player.”

But Lundquist still has a senior season to play at Woodinville. As of this writing, her Falcons are 5-1 and harbor big hopes for a great year.

“I’ve been playing with these girls since elementary school and they’re my close friends,” Lundquist said. “This season is special to me because I know all these girls and we want to have fun. But at the end of the day, we want to make it to State and win Kingco again.”