Beresford and Fouch Sign Letters of Intent 02 Jan 2018 05:21

Written by Derek Johnson

The Woodinville pipeline to Washington State University and the University of Montana continues to supply football talent. Falcons Cade Beresford and Nash Fouch signed December 20th with the Cougars and Grizzlies, respectively.

A gathering was held at The Pizza Coop in downtown Woodinville. Family, friends and teammates packed the place to celebrate the occasion.

“It was cool,” Nash Fouch said. “It was great to see all those people come out to see me and Cade sign a piece of paper. They’ve been so supportive for so many years, and I’m just grateful for all their support.”

Woodinville's Cade Beresford (left) and Nash Fouch (right) sign their letters of intent. (Courtesy photo) Beresford received offers from some big-name schools, including Nebraska, USC and UCLA. But the 6’7” left tackle never took recruiting visits to Los Angeles. USC coaches visited him in Woodinville, and new UCLA coach Chip Kelly made contact, offering a scholarship in the process.

“I talked to Chip Kelly a few times on the phone, he’s a great guy,” Beresford said. “USC and UCLA, they are nice schools and great programs. Lots of tradition. But I’m more of a college town guy, and not such a big city guy. At the same time, WSU came into the picture much earlier than those other schools. I could just picture myself at WSU the whole time. Having the Woodinville people down there too, being so close to home. Having my family at every game. It’s just nice being so close to home.”

Nash Fouch will join his brother Nick on the Montana roster. The star safety seemed excited to get to Missoula and start the next phase of his life.

“It feels pretty good,” Fouch said. “It’s nice to know that the whole [recruiting] process is over. It takes a long time and gets obnoxious from time-to-time. Lots of politics involved. I’m really excited to be a Griz. And I am just glad I got to sign with Cade. A long-time friend of mine, that was cool.”

Now that some time has passed since Woodinville’s historic 13-1 season, Beresford reflected on playing in the Tacoma Dome.

“It was such a cool feeling to have everyone behind you,” Beresford said. “Later on I saw a picture of the stands on our side, and it was packed. I was like, wow that is awesome. There were so many people there. It did seem like most of Woodinville was down there supporting us. I would have like to have gotten the win. But I was happy how the season went.”