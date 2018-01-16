Falcons suffer frustrating loss to Mount Si 16 Jan 2018 05:18

Written by Derek Johnson

The steady scoring of Jabe Mullins and impassioned play of Bijon Sidhu led Mount Si to a 58-44 win over Woodinville last Friday night in Snoqualmie.

The loss left Woodinville with a 3-5 record in Kingco 4A and 5-8 overall. It was the Falcons’ third straight loss and fifth in their past six games.

“This is a very difficult team for us to match up against,” Woodinville coach Kurt Melton said.

Mount Si started the game with red-hot shooting. The Wildcats took a commanding 16-8 lead after one quarter. By halftime it was 32-23.

Cage Schenck (right) led Woodinville scorers with 11 points. (Photo by Derek Johnson) But the third quarter was an avalanche of misery for the Falcons. Mount Si opened up with a 17-0 run that fired up its home crowd. A Sidhu three-pointer with 2:09 left in the third stanza staked Mount Si to a 52-29 lead.

“That third quarter, things got worse for us,” Melton said. “They kept knocking them down from three point range. You’ve got to hand it to [Mount Si], they came out with a little fire in their belly in that second half. It was tough to come back from that.”

There weren’t many bright spots for the Falcons. But the Falcons did close out the game on a 15-6 run, to trim the final deficit to fourteen points.

“I will tell you that the kids fought back,” Melton said. “After a couple time outs they regrouped. From there they played fairly well.”

Woodinville now sits in the seventh place in Kingco 4A. If the season ended today, they would miss the conference tourney. But as of this writing, eight games remain for the Falcons to qualify.

“I just got done telling [the players] that every season takes a different path,” Melton said. “Every season looks different. You know, they are not giving up. They’re having great practices. They’re not giving up, and I certainly won’t.

It’s an old cliche, but we’re going to take it one game at a time and try to get better and better.”



CAGE SCHENCK EARNS PRAISE FROM HUGH MILLEN

Former NFL quarterback and current KJR analyst Hugh Millen was courtside at Friday’s game. He took notice of Woodinville’s Cage Schenck and inquired about him. “He’s got really good athleticism and quickness,” Millen said.

Millen’s son Cale is the quarterback for the Mount Si football team. He’ll be a senior this fall.