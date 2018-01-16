Falcons celebrate Senior Night with win over Newport 16 Jan 2018 05:59

Written by Derek Johnson

Kylie Mosset and Ellie Mann shone bright as the Woodinville Falcons defeated Newport 172-155 last Tuesday night at Woodinville High School. Mosset finished first in parallel bars, balance beam and all-around competitions. Mann captured the top spot in floor.

With the win, Woodinville remained undefeated with a 5-0 record. Newport, a traditional Kingco power, saw its record slip to 2-4.

Ellie Mann on the vault (Photo by Derek Johnson)“Newport had a great night and we both had pretty good meets,” Woodinville coach Kathie Koch said. “And I’m just happy that the scores were what they were tonight.”

“We had lots of fans come out and I’ve never seen the crowd as packed as it was tonight,” Mosset said. “Everyone was cheering us on and it was a super fun atmosphere.”

The evening was capped off with a ceremony to pay tribute to Woodinville’s senior class. As happens each year, Koch fought through tears as she addressed the crowd.

“When I was practicing my speech at home I couldn’t make it through without crying,” Koch said. “So I’m really proud of making it through without crying.”

Koch said this group was special because they were her first group with whom she’d coached all four years.

“They came in as bright-eyed and nervous kids,” Koch said. “And they’ve grown into just beautiful young women. I’m so proud of them and I’m going to miss them. But I’m so excited to see them go off and do their own thing beyond high school.”

The Woodinville Weekly asked each of the seniors for their favorite memory from their time as a Falcon.

Kylie Mosset

During my freshman year the bus broke down going to one of our [far away] meets. Nobody was [allowed] outside of the bus. Everyone was freaking out but it was one of my favorite memories because we had many fun moments on the bus and we ended up having a great meet. But it was crazy chaos on the bus! All of us needed to go to the bathroom and there were issues with that. But we were all talking about what we needed to do to come together as a team. And it made us stronger as well.

Julia Jacobsen

We actually had a great picture taken that day on the bus. It was a very interesting picture. We were late to the meet so we had to warm up on the bus. So Kylie was doing the splits across the seats and I was behind her saluting or something.

But my favorite part of being on this team was the people. For example, Kylie. We became best friends through gymnastics and without this team I never would have met her. So I’m just thankful for the team.

Kylie Michel

When I joined the team my junior year [after moving from Olympia], I had never been part of something so inclusive. I remember the first meet, I wasn’t expecting a ton of people to cheer for me because I was the new girl. But when everyone cheered for me, I was so excited and felt so included. Same with the school. It felt inclusive. And so I loved it, being with this team.

Brynne Stemmerman

My favorite would be being part of Kathie and Shannon [assistant coach Shannon Kelly’s] first year of coaching high school, which was my freshman year. I’ve learned a lot through my teammates. I’ve grown a lot as a gymnast and I will always miss them.

Emily Chriest

When I came to the team my sophomore year, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I didn’t even know if I wanted to do this. But I realized tonight during senior speeches that I don’t know what I would do without this team. It takes up so much time but it’s so much fun. Feeling so inclusive and important to so many people on the team… It’s a really cool feeling.