Blistering first quarter leads to 70-46 win over Bothell 23 Jan 2018 05:50

Written by Derek Johnson

What a difference a year makes. The last time Woodinville played at Bothell, they ran into the towering talent known as Taya Corosdale. The 6’1” center dominated defensively, and made it a tough night for Falcon shooters.

But Corosdale graduated and is now playing for Oregon State. Bothell isn’t the same without her. And this proved itself last Wednesday night, as the Falcons raced out to a 16-0 lead before winning 70-46.

For Woodinville, Regan Schenck had 15 points and 11 assists, despite playing less than three quarters. Mia Hughes had 17 and Madison Lundquist added 15.

“I feel like we did a good job and came out strong and didn’t play down to their level,” said Woodinville’s Morgan Lundquist, who grabbed 8 rebounds. “It helped that there was no drama. We kept it clean this game.”

Woodinviille's Alena Coomar looks to pass. (Photo by Derek Johnson) The Falcons capped off their first quarter barrage when Morgan Lundquist hit Maddy Dubois in the lane with a nice pass which led to a lay in. This gave Woodinville a 22-5 lead.

By the fourth quarter, Woodinville was up 55-31. Katie Minnehan misfired on a three-pointer. But in the blink of an eye, Regan Schenck swooped into the lane to snare the rebound and lay it in.

With less than a minute left to play, reserve forward Jordan Berday capped off Falcon scoring when she buried a three-pointer – much to the delight of her teammates.

As of this writing (Jan 18), Woodinville is now 8-2 in Kingco 4A and 11-3 overall. The Falcons remain in second place behind undefeated Eastlake. Meanwhile, Bothell fell to 0-11, 2-12.

LUNDQUIST SISTERS ENJOYING FINAL SEASON TOGETHER

Madison Lundquist may be bound for Cal Poly next fall. But the senior center is enjoying this year with younger sister Morgan.

“It has been a lot of fun,” Madison said. “We have always been close but playing on the same team has made us closer. It has been really rewarding. Playing with her on the varsity level has been a fun ride. I will miss her when I go to college.”

In the past, the sisters took separate cars to practice. But not so this season.

“This year we’ve focused on taking the same car no matter what happens,” Madison said. “…Morgan has the best play list out there.”

“But I’m just really proud of [Madison] because she got a scholarship to Cal Poly,” Morgan said. “I love playing with her because we have sisterly competitiveness. Although, sometimes it gets a little snippy.”

How so?

“In practices she always slaps me,” Morgan said.

After both girls laughed, Madison offered more detail.

“Since we don’t have Gabby [Whalen] on the team anymore, we’re the biggest players on the team along with Rachel [Moscatel]. So we end up guarding each other a lot. We have the kind of chemistry together that you don’t have with anyone else. You just know where the other one is and what they’re going to do. But yeah, it can get a little [rough].”

But does the roughhousing ever reach the level of teammate Regan Schenck? (Notoriously prone for her Lawrence Tayloresque style of play).

“No!”, the sisters shouted in unison, before laughing again.