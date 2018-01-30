Tune-up over Skyline gets Falcons ready for Postseason 30 Jan 2018 08:59

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville cruised last Thursday to a comfortable win over Skyline. In so doing, the Lady Falcons capped a perfect 8-0 regular season.

The meet, which was held at Interlake High School, also served a secondary purpose. Several key Falcons sat out and rested, as the Kingco Tourney draws near on February 2-3.

Emily Chriest on the balance beam. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Gymnastics is a really tough sport,” Woodinville coach Kathie Koch said. “It’s tough mentally and it’s tough physically. And so the nice thing about having a team with a lot of depth is a lot of options for me. There are days when kids need a rest and their teammates come and fill in that place… And we were able to do that tonight.”

Freshmen Lexi Burnhoft and Hana Roberto gave Woodinville a glimpse into its future. Burnhoft won the all-around, while Roberto shone on bars.

“This is one of the first meets where Lexi has done all four events,” Koch said. “She put together a great meet and we’re really proud of her. And Hana only did one event, but she has come a long way in her skills on bars. She is really going to help us going forward because bars is one of those events that’s really tough to get the start values up to a ten. She has worked really hard and we’re looking forward to see how she does in the postseason.”

As the four-time defending State Champions, Woodinville has a target on its back the size of the Tacoma Dome. Koch said the postseason will come down to bars and beam for all teams.

Olivia Kingsley goes airborne on the vault. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We need to get the start values up on bars,” she said. “We need to get our skills up. And you’ve got to stay on beam. Those will be our focus points for sure... They are tougher events because they are easier to fall on. The consistency on beam is difficult. Sometimes kids will do their skills perfectly in practice, but when they get to a meet situation, they get nervous and change something and fall off that apparatus.

“Especially on beam, adrenaline is not your friend,” Koch explained. “If you get nervous and get shaky, you fall off. So they need to learn how to control that adrenaline. It’s hard to do in the gym, so that’s a meet situation only. So we’ve just got to get the numbers in and be consistent and confident.”

