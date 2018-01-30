Hughes sets scoring record as Falcons destroy North Creek 30 Jan 2018 09:01

Written by Derek Johnson

At the beginning of the season, Mia Hughes was freaking out. The freshman forward was starting on varsity but having an issue with senior point guard Regan Schenck. It turns out that Schenck’s penchant for firing laser beam passes was causing the youngster some distress.

“Honestly, I was afraid to catch passes from Regan,” Hughes said. “I would come home and tell my mom, `Mom I can’t catch her passes!’”

To which Mrs. Hughes replied, “You just gotta get used to it!”

Mia Hughes (right) scored a single game record 38 points. (Photo by Derek Johnson)Since then, Mia Hughes has acquitted herself well. She’s averaging 19.8 point per game. On January 19th, she scored 29 in Woodinville’s upset over #1 ranked Eastlake. Then last Wednesday, she scored a school record 38 points in the Falcons’ 79-46 win over North Creek.

Not bad for a ninth grader.

“Regan is just a great passer,” Hughes said. “I get all my points off of her. She gets like 15 assists a game. I’m thankful that she’s such a great passer.”

“Mia doesn’t score 38 points without Regan,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “So she is the one that should get the most credit for it… Regan had 12 assists at halftime, which is crazy. I know she gets pointed out a lot, but that was a lot of fun to watch.”

But Bullock was also appreciative of his superlative freshman.

“Mia knows if she runs, she’s going to get the ball,” Bullock said. “Every time Regan gets the ball in transition she’s going to push it at 100 MPH… And Mia has a skill to finish, with a little contact and a little bump, she gets the right angle every time. She’s definitely very special around the bucket for sure. She’s got something innate that you can’t teach.”

Hughes’ 38 points bested the mark of 36 scored by Amanda Best against Juanita in 2007.

“I’ve adapted to playing with Regan,” Hughes said. “I just get up the court really fast and look for her passes. And we have a group of seniors who are all great passers, and who all look for me up the court. That is definitely helping my scoring a lot.”

HOW FAR CAN THE FALCONS GO?

That question was posed after the North Creek game. With the 79-46 win, Woodinville improved to 13-3 on the season.

“I definitely think we’re going to get to the [Tacoma] Dome,” forward Nikki Zaback said. “Then we’ll see from there. We believe in ourselves and know how good we can be.”

“I feel like we can get all the way to the Dome and to the State championship game,” Mia Hughes said. “And hopefully we can play Central Valley again.”

Central Valley is currently undefeated and ranked #1 in the state at the 4A level. CV beat Woodinville 67-50 on December 30 in a holiday tourney in Spokane.

“Our team is good enough to go as far as they want to go,” Bullock said. “There is probably one team in the state that is head and shoulders above everybody, and that’s Central Valley. We can play with anybody for sure. And on a given night, we could take Central Valley. This [Falcons] team is one of the best teams to come through here for sure.”