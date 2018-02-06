Falcons feeling good after beating Newport 06 Feb 2018 06:48

Written by Derek Johnson

In the past two weeks, Woodinville has rallied to salvage its season.

Following a loss to Bothell on January 16th, the Falcons had gone 1-7 in their previous eight games.

But last Friday night, Woodinville marshalled a superb second half to beat Newport 66-52. After the game, Falcon players cheered loudly within their locker room. This night marked their third win in the past five games.

Woodinville's Cage Schenck (left) scored 15 points. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “It just shows how we never gave up,” Woodinville guard Cage Schenck said. “Every practice, even after a loss, we were going hard. We had each other’s backs and nobody ever blamed anyone. This is a big team win and it helps our confidence. And also it helps us stay alive for maybe the [Kingco] playoffs.”

The win left Woodinville with a 6-9 record in Kingco 4A, and 7-12 overall. As of this writing, the Falcons are in seventh place.

But seventh place or not, the win over Newport had the kids abuzz. The spark occurred halfway through the third quarter. Cage Schenck intercepted a pass and drove for a lay in. This gave Woodinville a 26-20 lead.

Woodinville’s Jaden Sheffey then created a play that brought the home crowd to its feet. With fifty seconds left in the third quarter, he pushed the ball on the fast break. He hit D’ante Carrol with a great pass. The resulting lay in gave the Falcons a 42-32 lead.

Into the fourth quarter, Sheffey again orchestrated the fast break. This time he found Cade Beresford who got the resulting lay in. The lead was now 48-36 with 6:30 left.

Cade Christopherson then put the proceedings on ice with his three-point dagger from the top of the key. This made it 55-38.

Cade Beresford (right) led the Falcons with 16 points. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “The big second half starts on the defensive end with Noah Tapplett,” Woodinville coach Kurt Melton said. “He did such a great job. But he’s not the only one. You’ve also got Cade Beresford doing a good job in the post and Cage Schenck out on the perimeter… Cage made life miserable for their point guard. And Blake [Glessner] out there as well. The kids have bought into the defensive philosophy and it is beginning to pay off.”

The Falcons will play their final regular season game against Inglemoor on February 6. They will need to beat the Vikings and then get some help from other teams in order to clinch the #6 seed.

“The kids understand there’s a possibility to stay in, and they come in tonight and fight and stay alive,” Melton said. “As a coach I’m proud to be around that. I was hoping we would see this [result] tonight. It’s really confidence-inspiring. I don’t want this season to end. I’m having a lot of fun with these kids.”

Senior Jay Bingcang had a big smile on his face.

“I just love playing this sport with my friends,” Bingcang said. “It’s the best thing. I find so much joy in it.”