Falcons knock off frustrated Newport 70-45 06 Feb 2018 07:22

Written by Derek Johnson

Regan Schenck scored 22 points and Mia Hughes added 19 as Woodinville beat Newport 70-45 last Friday night at Woodinville High School.

The game pitted two of the top teams in Kingco 4A. But in this contentious contest, the Lady Falcons had superior firepower. The outcome was never in doubt.

With its sixth straight win, Woodinville improved its record to 16-3 on the season. The Lady Knights, meanwhile, fell to 11-4.

Woodinville's Regan Schenck (left) enjoys a light moment with teammate Maddy Dubois. (Photo by Derek Johnson) As the game progressed, Newport players seemed to grow more and more frustrated.

“They definitely made it a battle,” Woodinville’s Alena Coomar said. “We usually try to come in pretty strong and play hard all game.”

“We like to play aggressive and feisty, but we don’t want to play dirty for sure,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “It definitely felt like emotions were high. We called a couple time outs to keep everyone settled down. For sure, they have a lot of seniors, we have a lot of seniors. These girls have been playing each other for years. Sometimes when you play aggressive it gets interpreted the wrong way. They’re a good team.”

Bullock also singled out Katie Minnehan for her defensive efforts and Madison Lundquist for hitting 9-of-10 free throws.

SCHENCK SAVORING FINAL WEEKS OF PREP CAREER

Point guard Regan Schenck has been cranking out supreme performances all season. She has reached a point where she can assure victory by sheer force of will. And she seems fully aware of the dwindling number of games remaining to her prep career.

“I’m really enjoying these last few weeks,” Schenck said. “Our whole team just enjoys each other. It’s nice having a team where we all get along. That chemistry is really nice.”

The Kingco 4A Tourney starts this weekend, with Woodinville playing on Saturday at 3PM against the winner between Newport and #6 seed.

“We know we need to go into practice working hard,” Schenck said. “We know there is no option to lose now. We have some confidence in ourselves, but we know we have to work hard if we want to accomplish everything [we’re capable of doing].”

WRITER’S NOTE

Only once in my years at the Woodinville Weekly have I urged readers to see an athlete before they graduated. That one time was with basketball star Tony Miller.

But I’m doing it a second time with Regan Schenck. I realize not everyone’s a fan of women’s basketball. However, if you enjoyed Gary Payton’s style of play, that’s what you’re going to see with Schenck (less the trash talk and frenetic gum chewing). Their styles of play are similar.

Take the time to see Regan and this team before the season ends. Woodinville plays this Saturday at 3PM at either Lake Washington High School or Redmond High School. Check KingcoAthletics.com for more details.