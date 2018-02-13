Falcons open tourney with bizarre win over Newport 13 Feb 2018 06:53

Written by Derek Johnson

It was a day when Woodinville’s vaunted run-n-gun offense never got on track. It was a day when point guard Regan Schenck didn’t look her usual forceful self. It was a day when Newport fans were twice as loud as Woodinville’s.

The above might sound like a recipe for a Newport victory. But that wasn’t the case. By hook or by crook, Woodinville was going to get this win.

Paced by the dominant inside play of Madison Lundquist and outside shooting of Alena Coomar, the Falcons cruised to a 52-34 win over Newport. It was the second round of the Kingco 4A Tourney. Woodinville (18-3) moved on to play Eastlake this Thursday for the Kingco Championship.

Woodinville's Alena Coomar (center) helped neutralize Newport's talented guard Anateya Sommerville (left). (Photo by Derek Johnson) “It wasn’t pretty, but we got the win,” Woodinville’s Madison Lundquist said with a smile.

Woodinville led 15-1 at the end of the first quarter. Then in the third quarter, senior forward Alena Coomar knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game. This staked the Falcons to a 34-12 advantage.

“Post season games are always fun,” Coomar said. “Today my dad gave me a speech. He said, `Just have fun, it’s your last few games– go for it!’ Especially when you make the first one, that’s when my confidence gets going and it’s

fun to shoot.”

Down the stretch, Newport would rally to cut the deficit to 12 points -- but it never got closer than that.

“Fortunately for us [Newport] struggled shooting the ball today,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “We can take some credit for sure for our defensive efforts. We got rolling early with Madison Lundquist with inside hoops and baseline jumpers. Then Alena hit a couple of 3-balls, and that got us a lead that was comfortable... Then we hung on from there.”

It bears mentioning Woodinville missed several close range shots. Bullock attributed that to nerves, citing freshman Mia Hughes as an example.

“Mia [Hughes] is a freshman and this is her first playoff game,” Bullock said. “She didn’t finish the way she normally does. We’re kind of glad this one is under our belt. And hopefully everyone’s nerves are settled for Thursday. It’s going to be a bigger game. But we won today without playing our best basketball.”

Lundquist cited a positive takeaway.

“Our fast break wasn’t exactly there, so we had to resort to things we don’t normally do,” she said. “Things felt a little off, especially in the third quarter. But we used our athleticism and half court game, and our ability to work the ball amongst our [teammates] and hold it together in the end there.”

Woodinville plays Eastlake this Thursday night for the Kingco 4A Championship. Tip off is 6 p.m. at Lake Washington High School.