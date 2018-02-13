Mosset dominates as Falcons soar to State 13 Feb 2018 07:07

Written by Derek Johnson

Shining as a beacon of supreme confidence and grace, Kylie Mosset turned in a dominant performance to lead Woodinville back to the State Tourney.

The senior won floor, beam and all-around, to help Woodinville to a top score of 176.75. And now the four-time defending State Champions are headed back to the Tacoma Dome once again.

Woodinville's Kylie Mosset had her best performance of the season. (Photo by Deb Stemmerman) “A huge night for Kylie,” Woodinville coach Kathie Koch said. “She did a great job in all four events. Probably her best event of the season. So exactly what we wanted to do, building throughout the season. And to bring your A game in post season, that’s always the goal.”

Mosset’s joyful performances lit up the gym at Sammamish High School on Saturday night. It was her next-to-last gymnastics meet, before heading to Bowling Green State University on a diving scholarship next fall.

“She really is confident this year,” Koch said. “She’s really excited to be a senior. She’s excited to be closing out her season here as a gymnast. She just wants to go out on top.”

Woodinville’s Ellie Mann also came up big, finishing second in the all-around.

“Having Kylie and Ellie go first and second all-around in this meet is fabulous,” Koch said.

Freshman Sidney Mays soars on vault. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Koch applauded freshman Hana Roberto for adding a hand stand pirouette to her bars repertoire. “She was really excited about it and then ended up falling on something else,” Koch said. “So if we can get her to put together a whole

routine she is going to score really well.”

Due to injury, sophomore Teana Heys was pulled off of two events. The pressure then fell upon Sidney Mays to deliver. And the freshman came through. “She is doing a newer vault for her,” Koch said. “She fell on the first one, but landed the second one perfect. It was a counting score on vault, so that’s great. We are hoping Teana will be able to compete [at State}, but if not we know we’ve got Sidney in our back pocket.”

Following the closing ceremony, Koch was fired up and running on high octane. She sounded ready to tackle State.

“The girls started on beam a little bit rough, and they were able to bounce back from that and put together a great meet tonight,” she said. “These kids had the best bar meet they’ve had all season... I’m just thrilled with their progress. We’ve got a few more details to fine tune. A couple more days of practice and then off to State we go!”