Falcons finish second at State with highest score of the year 20 Feb 2018 06:00

Written by Derek Johnson

Under normal circumstances, Woodinville scoring 180 points would be enough to capture another State championship.

But Camas scored one point higher, allowing the Papermakers to earn their first title and dethrone the reigning four-time champion Woodinville Falcons. Camas edged Woodinville 181.200-180.125 at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall last Friday.

Woodinville's Ellie Mann strikes a graceful pose during her floor routine. (Photo by Deb Stemmerman) The Falcons had won eight State Championships going back to 2007.

“Our girls had their highest score all season,” Woodinville coach Kathie Koch said. “So they gave it their all, but came up a little short.”

In the individual finals held on Saturday, Woodinville’s Kylie Mosset took first place on beam, second on floor and tied teammate Ellie Mann for sixth on vault. Mann also tied for second place on beam.

“The whole beam team did a fabulous job,” Koch said. “They did win that event. We had five girls with their best routines, so that was fabulous. Hana Roberto had her best bar routine of the season and highest score of the season. All the kids put in solid efforts on floor and vault.”

In theory, one hazardous byproduct of four straight championships might be warped expectations. But that did not occur with Woodinville.

“The girls were really happy with getting a score of 180,” Koch said. “It was a goal of ours all season, and they did what they had to do. And Camas was just a better team that day. There were no tears [shed by the Falcons]. They were happy with their own performance and they congratulated Camas. It was a great display of sportsmanship all around.”

Woodinville also shared some camaraderie with a Kingco rival.

“We had a good time hanging out with the girls from Newport,” Koch said. “We had some laughs with those girls and had a fun time enjoying each other’s company.”

And so ended the prep career of Kylie Mosset, the senior captain who performed so well in recent weeks.

Kylie Mosset soars high on the beam for the final time in her prep career. (Photo by Deb Stemmerman) “Kylie’s positive attitude this whole season was fabulous,” Koch said. “No matter what is going on, she has a smile on her face and encourages the other kids. She had a great couple of days.”

The prep careers of Emily Chriest, Brynne Stemmerman, Julia Jacobsen and Kylie Michel also concluded. With their departure comes the passing of the torch to a new group of seniors. The elegant Ellie Mann will lead the Falcons next season along with Sofia Fulkerson, Mallory Gustafson, Kira Fever, Morgann Mocherman, Kate Norris and Kat Rudd.

Other promising talent includes Hana Roberto, Teana Heys and Sidney Mays.

“And the fun part of high school sports is seeing who is going to come along and be a top freshman and sophomore,” Koch said. “So we will see how it goes!”