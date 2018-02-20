Christensen places seventh at Tacoma Dome 20 Feb 2018 06:03

Written by Derek Johnson

The Tacoma Dome is a beehive of activity every year when the Mat Classic commences. Drew Christensen and Ian Tsang were on hand last Friday and Saturday to represent Woodinville.

Christensen won two of his four matches to finish seventh in the 160 pound weight class. Tsang, wrestling at 126 pounds, dropped his matches to Jack Latimer of Camas and Jabril Muhammad of Auburn-Mountainview.

Woodinville's Drew Christensen (left) finished seventh in State in the 160 pound weight class. (Courtesy photo) Christensen split his first two matches before squaring off with Jordan Alcala of Davis. The Falcon needed this win in order to place on the podium.

Alcala was built like a fire hydrant, short and powerful. But Christensen was able to outscore him 4-1. Christensen credited his dad and Woodinville coach, Todd, for key advice.

“He had watched [Alcala’s] previous match,” Drew Christensen said. “He said he did a lot of upper body stuff. My dad wanted me to change my level and keep him on his toes... I was able to take him down and then ride it out for awhile.”

Christensen advanced to face Angelo Loera of Lake Stevens. But he lost 9-2, to finish seventh at State.

A FUN EXPERIENCE

The joys of going to State aren’t just from wrestling in the Tacoma Dome. There’s also great fun in staying at local hotels with wrestlers from across the state who converge on Tacoma.

Drew Christensen and Ian Tsang both experienced this for the second year in a row. The two friends and fellow Falcons had a blast.

“Ian is an awesome kid,” Christensen said. “It was great rooming with him last year at State and again this year. You get to know someone really well and you create a bond that will last a lifetime.”

Woodinville senior Ian Tsang enjoyed the Tacoma Dome experience. (Courtesy photo)

Christensen is a junior and will return next year to lead Woodinville. For Tsang, this was his last hurrah as a prep wrestler. “Drew’s a great guy,” Tsang said. “He’s got a lot of drive and has great character. Being around that energy was good for me.”Christensen is a junior and will return next year to lead Woodinville. For Tsang, this was his last hurrah as a prep wrestler.

“This was a great experience,” Tsang said. “Coach told me to go in there and be aggressive. Not a lot of people get a chance to wrestle at the Tacoma Dome. And he said to enjoy the experience. And even though I wasn’t successful, I enjoyed it a lot.”

Tsang was asked what he’ll miss most from being a Woodinville Falcon.

“I’m going to miss being around my teammates,” Tsang said. “Being around these guys for several years, I’ll miss them a lot.”

POST SEASON RESULTS KingCo District Tournament on 2/2/18 - 2/3/18

113 – Caleb Howerton – 5th Place

126 – Ian Tsang – 1st Place

152 – Nolan Downs – 3rd Place

160 – Drew Christensen 1st Place

182 – Kristopher Edwish – 5th Place

195 – Ben Smith – 4th Place



Regionals on 2/10/18

126 – Ian Tsang – 4th Place – Qualified for State

152 – Nolan Downs – 6th Place

160 – Drew Christensen – 1st Place – Qualified for State

182 – Kristopher Edwish – Did not place

195 – Ben Smith – Did not place