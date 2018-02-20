Falcons go into Showtime Mode; Beat Eastlake for Kingco Title 20 Feb 2018 06:47

Written by Derek Johnson

The girls in green have done it again. Playing before a big crowd for the Kingco 4A title, the Woodinville Falcons put on a grand show last Thursday night. Regan Schenck and Mia Hughes combined for 44 points as the Lady Falcons rolled to a 75-61 win over Eastlake. The win locked up Woodinville’s second straight conference championship.

The Falcons improved their record to 19-3 on the year. They advanced to the Regional Round to be played this week.

“From the beginning of the game we wanted it so bad,” Woodinville’s Mia Hughes said. “We were confident that we could take it home.”

The first half was a nip-and-tuck affair. A Madison Lundquist lay-in with one second left before halftime gave Woodinville a 34-33 lead.

The Woodinville Falcons pose with their championship trophy. (Photo by Derek Johnson) The Falcon offense took flight in the third quarter. Lundquist drained a 10-foot jumper for a 42-35 lead. Minutes later, Regan Schenck drove the lane to draw a foul and lay it in. Her subsequent free throw made it a 50-39 game.

In the early fourth quarter, Eastlake’s anxiety was palpable.

Schenck fired a pass to Mia Hughes in the corner. The wily freshman faked a jumper, which drew the Eastlake defender off her feet. Hughes then drove the baseline, gave a little shimmy shake of the shoulders, and banked the shot off the glass for two points. It was a gorgeous, big-time play. And Woodinville led 58-47.

The Falcons ended all hope for Eastlake with 2:30 left. That’s when Alena Coomar heaved a three-pointer with less than a second on the shot clock – and got all net.

The Falcon postgame locker room was bedlam.

“I have a group of kids I’ve known since third grade,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “And I’ve seen them develop and mature and come together… As a team we took care of the ball. The girls made great passes, had great finishes, all those things you need to do to win a championship. Fun to watch.”

“It really all starts with Regan,” Madison Lundquist said. “I’ve been playing with her since elementary school years. Her speed and decision making and composure this game were just unmatched. I want to attribute our success to her this game, along with Mia’s great finishes, and our outside shooting.”

Freshman Mia Hughes beamed a big smile.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t even explain it with words,” Hughes said. “From the beginning of the year until now, with how I’ve grown with all the girls, and how we’ve played together and bonded. This season has been so fun for me. And I can’t wait to play more games with them at State.”



Regan Schenck (left) had a banner night, with 20 points and 11 assists. (Photo by Derek Johnson) REGAN GETS REVENGE AFTER KINGCO SNUBKingco coaches have grumbled for years about the aggressive play of Regan Schenck. When it comes to postseason awards, their ability to cast votes anonymously frees them of scrutiny. So when they voted recently for this year’s All-Conference team, some made sure to knock the Falcon point guard down a peg.

For a girl who was arguably the league MVP, Schenck didn’t even make First Team All-Conference (for the second year in a row).

Here’s a sketch of Schenck: She plays at Mach 10 speed. On the fast break, she’s like a fighter pilot, flanked by a squadron of Lady Falcons. When there’s a loose ball on the court, she’s like a German Shepherd chasing after raw hamburger.

Girls find her intimidating. Parents complain. Coaches grumble.

But what’s her coach supposed to do? “Hey Regan, don’t play so aggressively! Can’t you play more like the other girls?”

(Imagine telling a young man that.)

But Regan Schenck is resented. And enough of the league coaches are petty. What they did to her violated the spirit of competition. It made a mockery of the idea that people should be rewarded on merit.

That’s what made the Eastlake win extra special.

“Not to sound like sour grapes,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “But all that crap she went through, she came out tonight and was at the top of her game. She showed why I believe she’s one of the better players in this game. A fun player to coach.”

In the postgame locker room, Schenck leaned against a locker and paused to reflect.

“I feel like our team didn’t get the recognition we deserved to be honest,” she said. “But we overcame it. We worked really hard. This game proved who we are and that we don’t need to be given an award to define who we are. Who we are was shown on the court tonight.”