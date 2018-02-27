Furious Falcon Rally Falls Short vs. Moses Lake 27 Feb 2018 08:23

Written by Derek Johnson

As the Woodinville team bus ascended Snoqualmie Pass, the forecast called for possible blizzard conditions. But the peril wouldn’t come until later that evening. That’s when Moses Lake and Jamie Loera buried the Falcons in an avalanche of three pointers, giving the Chiefs a massive first half lead.

But then the Falcons began tunneling their way out. Woodinville would actually take the lead in the game’s final frantic minutes, before succumbing 71-66. This regional round game was played last Friday night at Ellensburg High School.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for how they fought and fought,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said.

Woodinville's Maddy Dubois (left) looks to receive a pass from Alena Coomar (right). (Photo by Derek Johnson) With the win, Moses Lake remained undefeated at 23-0. Woodinville (19-4), now advances to the Tacoma Dome to play Lewis and Clark (16-6) this Wednesday.

But as tip-off commenced on this bitterly cold night, Jamie Loera heated things up with her incomprehensible three-point barrage. The senior star (bound for Arizona State), hit on her first five three pointers. As a team, Moses Lake connected on their first six tries.

Woodinville trailed by as much as 19 points in the second quarter. The Lady Falcons went into halftime down 44-29.

The nationally recognized Moses Lake Drill Team performed at halftime. And the pro-Moses Lake crowd sat back and relaxed. Another blowout win was all but in the books.

But Woodinville has a star of its own, in the name of Regan Schenck. Coming out of halftime, Woodinville went to work.

Right off the bat, Alena Coomar and Schenck connected on back-to-back three pointers. The deficit was now 47-39.

Schenck then stole the ball and drove for a left-handed lay-in. On Woodinville’s next possession, Schenck launched a long-range bomb that found the net. Now the deficit was 55-51. Anxiety was rising in the Ellensburg gym.

Moments later, Woodinville’s Nikki Zaback downed a three-pointer from the baseline, drawing the Falcons to 62-60.

With 4:10 left in the game, Schenck dribbled at the top of the key, looking for a crease in the defense to exploit. Abruptly she set her feet and launched an arcing jump shot. It swished through the net – drawing gasps from the Moses Lake Faithful. The scoreboard now read WOODINVILLE 63, MOSES LAKE 62. The Lady Falcons were on a 34-18 run.

But in the game’s final two minutes, Loera asserted control. Her composure and sharp shooting led Moses Lake to safety with the 71-66 win.

After the game, Woodinville players were down but not distraught.

Maddy Dubois (left) and Regan Schenck (right) will play together for the final time this week at the Tacoma Dome. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We were telling each other at halftime to keep your heads up,” Woodinville’s Nikki Zaback said. “Even though we lost, it was fun. The energy was flowing and everyone was after it.”

“That’s a really good team,” Coach Bullock said of Moses Lake. “Well-coached and they play well together. Just an amazing performance by them in the first half. #5 [Loera] can not only shoot the ball but she’s a great passer. She got some big rebounds at key times. She’s going to play at Arizona State. She’s a top Division I [prospect]. But you know, Regan came back and matched that. She hit some big shots. Madison [Lundquist] made some big plays. Mia [Hughes] was stellar inside. Katie [Minnehan] came in and played some great defense. Nikki [Zaback] had a key three, Alena [Coomar] had a big three. We didn’t back down.”

Woodinville will now take on Lewis and Clark on Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome. Tip off is at 12:15p.m. The winner will advance while the loser’s season will end.

“We’re still alive,” Bullock said. “We have a game on Wednesday. We can still go all the way, and we still have hope.”