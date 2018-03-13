Jaden Sheffey signs with George Fox University 13 Mar 2018 06:24

Written by Derek Johnson

Impulsive is not a word to describe Jaden Sheffey.

On Letter of Intent Day back in February, Sheffey did not join several teammates in signing with a school. Given his circumstances, he had the luxury of biding his time.

Jaden Sheffey (left) poses with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. (Courtesy photo) “Throughout the process I knew I didn’t have anything tying me down,” Sheffey said. “I wanted to take my time and let God lead in my decision.”

Finally on March 7, Sheffey committed to George Fox University of Newberg, Oregon.

The quarterback led the Woodinville Falcons to a 24-2 record as a starter over the past two years. He also guided the team to last season’s 4A State Championship Game, losing to Richland 28-21.

Sheffey’s high school coach, Wayne Maxwell, gave his thoughts in an email.

“I’m very excited to watch Jaden as he moves on to the next chapter of his life in college,” Maxwell said. “He’s such a tremendous young man and will succeed in whatever he decides to do in his future. George Fox is absolutely thrilled to be getting a young man like him. Jaden has a calm confidence in how he plays the game and leads his team… We will miss having him around.”

When Sheffey took his visit to George Fox earlier this year, he felt at home. He liked the people he met. He also appreciated the fact that it wasn’t too far from Woodinville.

“It’s a nice fit for me because they’ve got a business program and I’m going to be studying marketing,” he said. “And they also have a very similar offense to what we ran in Woodinville.”

Sheffey has been told he will be given a chance to compete for the starting job right away. “I’m going to go in there and work hard and try to earn my spot,” he said.

If Sheffey sounds humble, it’s no accident. His favorite player is Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. Back in late November, coach Maxwell arranged for Sheffey to meet Wilson, Sheffey was all smiles.

“That was the highlight of my year, to be honest,” Sheffey said. “He’s my role model, besides my dad. I really look up to him as a player and as a guy off the field too. The way he carries himself and what he does in the community. To be able to talk to him for two hot seconds was really cool for me and was something I’ll never forget.”

In looking back at his time as a Falcon, Sheffey said there were no regrets.

“I couldn’t be happier about how things turned out at Woodinville,” he said. “I’ll never forget the memories that I had here. It was a great two years.”