Falcons lose to Juanita, but keep eyes on unique prize 20 Mar 2018 08:03

Written by Derek Johnson

The Woodinville Falcons dropped their season opener to Juanita last Friday, by a score of 4-3.

The wins came from the doubles matchups. Woodinville’s Anushka Damidi and Katrina Springer defeated Erika Do and Emily de la Torre 6-2, 6-4. Meanwhile, Ellie Abbot and Claire Quackenbush defeated Shawdi Mehrvarzan and Johanna Schultz 6-2, 6-2. The Falcons also earned a doubles forfeit win.

Woodinville's Abigail Buhrmann (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We had a lot of clean aces, starting-wise,” Damidi said. “I feel like we could work a little bit on ground strokes. But we work together well so it turned out good.”

“We both struggled a bit with consistency but at the end we were good at the net,” Springer said.

Meanwhile on the #1 court, Woodinville’s Abbey Buhrmann lost in straight sets to Grace Wang. “She was a really good player and she had really good shots,” Buhrmann said. “My serve was a little shaky today. I played a little soft. I could have come to the net more today which was a choice. It was a good learning lesson.”

Buhrmann, an outstanding athlete who plays club tennis as well, knows where to focus in the weeks ahead.

“I want to help the team grow, which is the biggest thing for me,” she said. “But for me personally, I would love to work more on my outdoor serve. I play a lot of indoors, and coming to outdoors is harder. But I feel like if I practice a lot in the next few days, when we go to our next match I can improve on that for sure.”

FALCONS KEEP THEIR EYES ON THE PRIZE

Woodinville's Abigail Buhrmann (Photo by Derek Johnson) Some athletes compete for the glory and triumph of it all. Others want to develop themselves and maximize their own potential. While these hold true for the Woodinville Falcons, these girls also have additional motivation.

“One thing we talk about is that our coach gives out chocolate eggs for 6-0 games,” Katrina Springer said. “We think we can do that as a doubles team. Because we both sometimes struggle in singles [matches] when we get down on ourselves. But when we play doubles we bring each other up. And so that’s really helpful. We definitely think we can get some 6-0s, and get some chocolate eggs.”

Woodinville coach Jay McGinness verified this fact while peering at his clipboard in review of his team’s loss to Juanita.

“I’ve got a little stash of Cadburys at home,” he said in a deadpan tone. “I’m just waiting for people to start earning them.”