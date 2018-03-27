Falcons go mano-a-mano with Eastlake, pull out a draw 27 Mar 2018 09:53

Written by Derek Johnson

By the end of the night, both teams limped off the turf and disappeared into their locker rooms. It had been a Battle Royale, resembling the greatest fight scene in one of the greatest movies of all time (Roadhouse).

And like the Patrick Swayze character, the Woodinville Falcons were battered and bruised, but had acquitted themselves nicely. They’d gone toe-to-toe with previously undefeated Eastlake, and dueled the Wolves to a 1-1 draw.

Falcon coach Jimmy Holladay glances at the scoreboard during a tense moment. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “There was a lot of dirty play that we had to push through,” Woodinville forward Larry Dydell said. “But we didn’t stop working. I think we came out with a ton of pressure and played better in the second half.”

“It was a good high school Kingco soccer game,” Woodinville coach Jimmy Holladay said. “The kids grew up tonight. We came out tonight and played a physical Eastlake team and matched their physicality for the most part. They’re a good team, so for us to get a tie is a good result.”

Woodinville’s record went to 0-1-2 on the young season. Eastlake fell to 2-0-1.

In the locker room, a Falcon player sat on a training table adjacent to Holladay, sporting a red welt on his thigh.

“We’re going to have some sore kids tonight and tomorrow morning,” Holladay said as he motioned toward the player. “They’ll have that sort of thing all year. We’re not the biggest team out there by any means. We’re pretty small compared to most Kingco teams. But we’re believing that it’s okay if we get physical.

“We’ve been preaching BELIEVE, ACHIEVE, SUCCEED all year,” Holladay added. “I think that’s the one thing where the men’s program has struggled. Where they don’t believe they can achieve. If they don’t believe then they can’t succeed. But we succeeded tonight to the point where we got a draw against a really good Eastlake team. And now it’s can we get that W against a very good Skyline team [on 3/22].”

Holladay was asked which individual performances pleased him most.

Woodinville's Larry Dydell (#2) advances through the Eastlake defense. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Our backup goalkeeper Sebastian Farris, he has played phenomenal,” Holladay said. “He’s a team-first guy. Goalkeepers are eccentric and loud. He’s the opposite of that. He’s positive and hard-working. He’s helped us in the back.

“James Nicholas is our sweeper and has played great all year,” he said. “He always motivates his back line and plays really well. And Lochlainn DiMarco at goal[keeper]. A typical night for him. He’s a reason why we have total confidence in our back line.”

Woodinville plays at Mount Si on Tuesday and hosts Inglemoor on Friday.

And the Eastlake sequel (aka Roadhouse II) will premiere on April 17.