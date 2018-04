Hockey Champs 03 Apr 2018 04:49

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Photos by Brian Swan

Congratulations to the Seattle Junior Hockey Association’s 12U A2 team for winning the Silver Division State Championship. They played against teams from Everett, Kent, and Moses Lake. Two of the players (Jameson Benante and Declan Swan) are from Woodinville and attend Leota Middle School.

Declan Swan Jameson Benante