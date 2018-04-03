Manzano scores twice as Falcons tie Mount Si 03 Apr 2018 05:02

Written by Derek Johnson

The Woodinville Falcons seem on the brink of a winning streak. Their impressive 2-2 draw with Mount Si last Tuesday night had the earmarks of a squad on the rise.

Jerry Manzano curled a 40-foot shot past Mount Si goalie Jaedan Johnson late in the second half for a game-tying goal. The score was Manzano’s second of the night, in a match that went to double overtime.

Woodinville's Marques Herrera (right, in green) heads the ball while teammate David Rothberg (#7) looks on. (Photo by Derek Johnson) The draw left Woodinville with an 0-2-3 record, while Mount Si went to 2-1-2 on the season.

“Today was a positive step,” Manzano said. “We did well to come back and tie. We are now ready to win some games.”

Mount Si drew first blood on this chilly night in Snoqualmie. Jaxen Maw found the back of the net twelve minutes into the match, and the Wildcats led 1-0.

Manzano tied things up for Woodinville with a first half goal. Then after Mount Si took a 2-1 lead the second half, it appeared the Wildcats might hang on for the win.

But the Falcons were relentless in fighting back. And with 15 minutes left in regulation, Manzano struck again.

“Their keeper cheats near post,” Woodinville coach Jimmy Holladay said. “Jerry put a ball far post and it went in. Forty yards out on the hash. It was a great shot!”

“I saw the angle and just hit it,” Manzano said. “I saw the goalie jump up and try to get it. I was just hyped.”

The entire Woodinville sideline erupted in joy. From there, the match went into two overtimes, with neither team able to score again.

“Mount Si is a great squad, and coach [Darren] Brown does a phenomenal job with his kids,” Holladay said. “We’re trying to find our identity… It’s now a matter of getting that signature win. The kids are buying in and working their tails off. It’s fun to watch.”

Woodinville’s Marco Castillo advances up the field. (Photo by Derek Johnson)There was a noticeable difference in the way Woodinville was playing on this night. Passes were crisp and fluid, and communication was clear and constant. The Falcons never backed down or withered.

“It’s just maturity, right?” Holladay said. “Trusting the system. We do the same things repeatedly in practice, its repeated motor movement. The kids probably hate my practices, because they’re so boring. It’s the same thing over and over. But it translates to the field. That’s why we do it over and over until things become natural.”

As the Falcons left the field, they possessed an upbeat confidence. If Woodinville Soccer was a stock, it seems like now is a good time to buy.

“Our principal at Woodinville (Kurt Criscione) always says `One Falcon, One Family’” Holladay said. “This is the squad, we are one family. These kids would storm through brick walls for each other. They’re ready to start winning.”