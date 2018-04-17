Falcons ride the Kubota to win over North Creek 17 Apr 2018 06:55

Written by Derek Johnson

Will Kanaly fired a 4-hit shutout and Takeshi Kubota stole a base, scored two runs and made two great catches, as Woodinville blanked North Creek 10-0 last Monday night at Falcon Field.

For the Falcons, the win snapped a six-game losing streak. Woodinville improved its record on the season to 2-10.

Woodinville's Andrew Hastie at the plate (Photo by Derek Johnson)“It was a very good win,” Kubota said. “Since we’ve been downhill, this will help bring us back uphill. The results finally resembled the effort we have been putting in.”

From the game’s first pitch, Kanaly was in command for the Falcons. The right-hander would scatter four hits and one walk over six innings.

“Getting those first three outs [in the first inning] boosted my confidence,” Kanaly said. “I only threw three breaking balls all night, the rest were fastballs. Right now it’s about throwing strikes because if you hit your spots, then kids at this level will ground out or pop up. So hitting my spots is the key.”

Kubota had his first big moment in the top of the second inning. His beautiful running catch in right-center field brought the inning to an end. Kubota struck again in the top of the third, when his fine running catch in foul territory ended a North Creek scoring threat.

“Takeshi has played all three outfield spots this year,” Woodinville coach Alan Dillman said. “He’s been awesome. That whole outfield is amazing, one of the better defensive outfields we’ve had. They are all so fast. Tyler [Owens] has made a couple of phenomenal plays this year. Jared [Gee] is fast, but he’s been battling injuries and being sick. And we’ve actually got four great outfielders, as Matthew [Schramm] is as good as any defensive outfielder as well. They are as good as any in the league, especially defensively.”

Dillman cited one play that happened later in the game.

“We had a play where Tyler lays out on a [sinking line drive] where normally he might not,” Dillman said. “But he knows that Takeshi is going to be behind him [backing up the play]. And we end up throwing out the guy at second base, which was awesome to see.”

The Falcons would put away the game with key plays from younger players. Sophomore Josh Spencer spanked a two-run double to extend the lead to 6-0. Sophomore Camdyn Munger then laced a two-run single to make it 8-0. And junior Jared Gee ended the game on the Mercy Rule when he punched in two runs with a single in the bottom of the sixth.

The Falcons now head into the second half of the season with hopes of a winning streak.

“Momentum is huge, right?” Dillman said. “The big thing is we’ve got to get this thing to snowball for us. We need to put together some good games and have a good second half [of the season]. To their credit, the players have continued to battle and work hard every night. I’m happy. And tonight is what we needed to get excited and get going.”