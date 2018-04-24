Falcons on brink of playoff elimination after loss to Issy 24 Apr 2018 05:12

Written by Derek Johnson

Since the Woodinville Weekly last saw them, the Falcons beat Bothell and North Creek to gain momentum. But then they lost three straight.

With the season coming to a close, time was running out on Woodinville’s hopes to earn a berth into the Kingco 4A post season tourney.

Coming into Saturday night’s game against Issaquah, the Falcons faced the daunting task of taking on the top team in the conference.

Woodinville's Sebastian Farris (left) confronts Issaquah's Joey Underwood. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Woodinville fought hard and stayed within 1-0 for most of the match until the final minutes, when Issy added a couple of goals. As the final whistle sounded at Pop Keeney Stadium, the scoreboard read Issaquah 3, Woodinville 0. With the win, the Eagles improved their record to 12-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Falcons fell to 2-7-3.

“I thought that overall we played really well this game,” Woodinville senior James Nicholas said. “They capitalized on every mistake we made on defense, and we didn’t capitalize on offense on the mistakes they made. So that’s why we lost.”

Woodinville coach Jimmy Holladay shook his head as he began to talk.

“It’s just the little things,” Holladay said. “We’ve got to do the little things to win. Issaquah got its first goal from something we talked all week about. We talked about not allowing their high man to be open in the middle. Issaquah made an adjustment and we didn’t adjust and forgot our mark, and they got their first goal. The last two goals didn’t matter {to the game’s outcome], it was that first goal.”

Holladay cited Sebastian Farris, James Nicholas and goalie Lochlainn DiMarco for having done good things in the match.

Nevertheless, Woodinville is in a position where it needs to win its final four games of the season while having Inglemoor lose. The first test comes this Tuesday night, when the Falcons host Mount Si. But should the Falcons prevail, their remaining opponents are Inglemoor, Bothell and North Creek (a combined record of 5-27-4).

Marques Herrera prepares to kick the ball into play. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Quality and focus is what it comes down to,” Holladay said. “We’ve been preaching playing a full eighty [minutes] for two weeks now. We’ve gotten a lot of compliments from other coaches in Kingco. They’ve said how well we’ve played and how much we’ve improved. But we still need to play a full eighty minutes and not sixty.”

James Nicholas expressed faith that the team could rally in crunch time.

“I feel pretty good about where we are,” Nicholas said. “I think we can definitely win the next four games and get into the playoffs. It kind of sucks that we have to rely on Inglemoor to lose, but we put ourselves in this hole.”