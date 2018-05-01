Webb and Hastings have big day at Mount Si 01 May 2018 04:21

Written by Derek Johnson

A glorious day of sunshine at the foot of a majestic mountain. That’s what Woodinville experienced last Thursday when they traveled to Mount Si for a meet against the Wildcats.

A couple of Falcon seniors, Katie Webb and Nick Hastings, were among those who had strong outings.

Webb set a personal record when she cleared 11’ in the pole vault. She failed in her first two attempts, but took a more relaxed approach in her third and final attempt. As she cleared the bar, happiness overcame her.

Katie Webb goes airborne in the pole vault competition. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “I saw the bar right in front of my face,” Webb said. “I landed on the pit and started screaming. I couldn’t even high-five my coach, because I was crying. I cry about everything. People thought I was crazy, which is okay. Pole vaulters are crazy!”

Meanwhile, Hastings continues to make a name for himself in both the discus and shot put. The burly senior talked about setting a PR in the shot put at a recent invitational in Snohomish.

“We had a great day as a team,” Hastings said. “… But as for myself, [coach] Samy Habib knows my form inside and out. And he was able to tell me what was wrong with what I was doing. He suggested something, and I did it and actually PR’d by a foot and a half. That was cool. I was up with the big boys. Fun to see the progress.”

Against Mount Si, Hastings won both events. It provided more feedback.

“I’m seeing leaps in progress,” he said. “And when you see leaps in shot put, because it’s so technical, you need to see those same marks the next week [to know it’s legit]. And when you see those again, you know you nailed it and can move on to the next. So that was great.”

Woodinville's Tyler Boody seemingly takes aim at Mount Si with the javelin. (Photo by Derek Johnson) At day’s end, the throng of Woodinville kids gathered their belongings and headed for the team bus. Sophomore Elyn Lee walked off the track in her socks - her running shoes dangling from her right hand. A reporter asked if she enjoyed running near Mount Si.

“It definitely adds a few happy moments here and there,” she said. “When you’re really stressed out you can go `Hey look at the mountain!’ It’s a way to distract yourself from the race!”

Dylan Usoro finished first in both the 100m and 4x100m relay. As Usoro talked with a reporter, Nick Hastings walked by and pointed. “It’s the chain!” he said.

Usoro laughed as his gold chain glimmered in the early evening sun.

Nick Hastings throws the discus. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Yeah, I’ve been wearing it since the third meet,” Usoro said. “I don’t know if it helps or not.”

Woodinville’s first place finishers from 4/26/18

Dylan Usoro - 100m (11.42), Tyler Rodshagen - 400m (51.14), Luke Houser - 800m (1:55.53), Shawn Kim, Joe Mucklestone, Nathan Draper, Dylan Usoro - 4x100 Relay (45.10), Shawn Kim, Dustin Lind, Luke Houser, Tom Wheaton - 4x400 Relay (3:33.82), Nick Hastings - Shot Put (47-06.00), Nick Hastings - Discus (134-02), Melissa Phung - 800m (2:26.62), Alex Howerton - 100m hurdles (16.70), Catherine Janiszewski - 200m hurdles (48.98), Katie Minnehan, Elyn Lee, Holland Pilukas, Melissa Phung - 4x400 Relay (4:30.25), Kaitlyn Gallo - Shot Put (22-10), Ryann Davis - Discus (6-06), Ryann Davis - Javelin (86-09), Holland Pilukas - High Jump (5-04.00), Katie Webb - Pole Vault (11-00), Katie Minnehan - Triple Jump, (32-11.00).