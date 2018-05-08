Falcons fall to Newport 6-1 08 May 2018 05:21

Written by Derek Johnson

Since the Woodinville Weekly last checked in, things have been going well for Woodinville tennis. As of May 3, the Lady Falcons were in fourth place in Kingco 4A. This included back-to-back 7-0 wins over Bothell and Mount Si, respectively.

But Woodinville hit a speed bump last Thursday, falling to Newport 6-1 at Woodinville High School.

Katrina Springer fires a forehand shot. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Woodinville’s Sydney Campbell lost in straight sets, but overall has had a great season. In recent weeks the freshman moved up to the #2 court (denoting the team’s second best player). Last Thursday, a reporter held up a microphone and began asking her questions. And Campbell gave the same wide-eyed look that countless freshmen athletes have given. A look that conveys… OH MY GOD… WHAT AM I

SUPPOSED TO SAY?

But Campbell composed herself and did fine. She talked about enjoying a baseline game and said she needed to work on her composure near the net.

“The season has been going good,” Campbell said. “Everyone seems strong, happy and very supportive of each other.”

Woodinville’s top player, Abbey Buhrmann, also lost in straight sets to friend Teagan Mach 6-2, 6-1. But her match against Mach was actually more competitive than the lopsided score indicated. There were many long rallies. Each girl challenged the other with an array of shots.

Woodinville's Abigail "Abbey" Buhrmann said that last week's warm weather was a welcome change. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Obviously it’s fun playing against a friend,” Burhmann said. “Today was really fun because I got a lot of my shots in. We were really having really good points. I enjoy it when we’re hitting back harder and at a faster pace, which is really fun for me… It’s good to have long rallies. It builds the game and it doesn’t get rushed. It’s fun.”

Buhrmann said that team unity was the reason for this season’s success.

“The girls are working really hard and it’s really nice to see that,” Buhrmann said. “Everyone is committed to the team. The friendship on the team helps out. The doubles partners, everyone likes each other, there’s no [tension] going on… That’s the reason we’re doing well and everyone is having fun.”

As the reporter turned off the microphone, a reference was made to her teammate Sydney Campbell’s look of trepidation.

Burhmann smiled. When it comes to interviews, Burhmann is polished and with a certain panache. But that wasn’t always the case.

“That was me last year!” Burhmann said. “Yeah, after a few interviews, everyone is like, `Okay, I’ve got this now!’”

Results from May 3, 2018 – Woodinville vs. Newport

1st singles: Teagan Mach (Newport) defeated Abbey Buhrmann 6-2, 6-1

2nd singles: Evelyn Wong (Newport) defeated Sydney Campbell 6-1, 6-0

3rd singles: Tia Liutkus (Newport) defeated Cindy Wang 6-3, 6-1

4th singles: Anushka Dimidi (Woodinville) defeated Deborah Chu 6-2, 6-4

1st doubles: Daphne Chau and Jenna Hill (Newport) defeated Claire Quackenbush and Rachel Quackenbush 6-3, 6-4

2nd doubles: Kahini Kadur and Rachel Ye (Newport) defeated Kara Borjeson and Katrina Springer 6-2, 6-7(5), 1-0 (7)

3rd doubles: Julia Park and Emily Bazar (Newport) defeated Sophia Johnson and Varshita Vegineti 6-2, 6-1