Wyatt Mosher Heading to State! 15 May 2018 06:23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

(Courtesy photo by Nanette Bamesberger)

Woodinville High School senior Wyatt Mosher will be attending the State High School Men's Golf Tournament in Tri-Cities on May 22 & 23. Wyatt qualified during districts last fall and since has been participating in local and out of state tournaments. The men's golf team had a tremendous turnout this last season and hope to see the continued support and enthusiasm for the seasons to come. Good Luck Wyatt!