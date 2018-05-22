Pilukas sets High Jump record; Five Falcons headed to State 22 May 2018 05:07

Written by Derek Johnson

Holland Pilukas has finally made it official.

A year ago while at Timbercrest Junior High, she broke the Woodinville High School record in the high jump at 5’5 1/4. But she wasn’t a WHS student, so her name couldn’t crack the record books.

But that point is now moot. Last week at Districts, Pilukas cleared the bar at 5’6”. This set a new school record and bettered all her competitors. This feat qualified the quiet freshman for State.

Holland Pilukas during her record-breaking jump. (Courtesy photo) “One of my goals was to get the record,” Pilukas said. “There were a few other girls there that were really good. So I just went out there to compete and do my best.”

She credited coach Warren Eickhoff with advice that helped her improve.

“There are a few things that coach Eickhoff taught me that I didn’t know last year because I didn’t have a jump coach last year,” Pilukas said. “So I was keeping those things in mind. As soon as my feet came up and I saw my feet, I knew I had made it over [the bar].”

Moments after setting the record, she looked over toward a nearby fence. Standing there were Eickhoff and Woodinville head coach Frank Shuck. They were looking on and smiling.

“They were all watching and encouraging me,” Pilukas said. “Coach Eickhoff kept giving me tips [between jumps].”

Woodinville's Holland Pilukas (Courtesy photo) Meanwhile, four other Falcons will be joining Pilukas at Mount Tahoma High School this week for the State meet. Luke Houser qualified in the 1600 and3200 meters. His best 3200 time of 9:02 at the recent Shoreline Invitational puts him as the third fastest “2 miler” in Washington Sate. Nick Hastings will be competing in Shot Put, Katie Webb in the pole vault, and Catherine Janiszewski will be running in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.