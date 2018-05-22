Falcons conquer Curtis, advance to semi-finals 22 May 2018 05:11

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville is now two wins from winning a State title. Last Friday night, the Falcons made the two-hour bus ride to University Place. The result was a rousing 10-5 win over Curtis. With the win, Woodinville advanced to the State semifinals.

“The boys just fought,” Woodinville coach Pete Crowley said. “We had some injuries this week. We came into the game with starting attackers down. We talked about how we’re a brotherhood and a family and guys need to step up. That’s exactly what happened.”

The scoreboard tells the story as Woodinville leads Curtis in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Derek Johnson)The first half was competitive and well-played by both teams. Woodinville took a 2-1 lead when Thomas Pollon scored from close range.

Late in the second quarter, Sam McDowell rifled one into the net, staking the Falcons to a 3-1 lead.

But Curtis struck like lightning in the first half’s final moments. Two Viking goals in eight seconds tied things up going into halftime.

“We call those junk or garbage goals,’ Crowley said. “We just didn’t step out and play guys like we could have.”

“Those garbage goals woke us up,” Woodinville’s Kaden Fitzpatrick said. “This could have been the final 48 minutes for us seniors. We didn’t want to let that happen.”

The third quarter was decisive as Woodinville came out with a dominant presence. The Falcons tallied five goals in a row to take a 8-3 lead.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Woodinville contingent of fans rose to their feet. They applauded the boys in green for two continuous minutes.

Coach Crowley gave a spirited post game talk to his team. Then he hoisted his young daughter into his arms for a celebration hug. Her referred to her as “Coach Makenna”.

Woodinville's Jake Baillie (#24) battles for position as teammate Andrew Ng (#2) looks on. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “The [second half performance] felt good,” Crowley said. “Traveling two hours, leaving school at 3:30 p.m. on the bus. I think the guys were sluggish to start the game... Sam McDowell and Brody Milbrodt stepped up tonight huge.”

Woodinville now plays against Eastlake this Wednesday. The winner advances to the State Championship game.

“We’re on borrowed time,” Fitzpatrick said. “Each time out we don’t know if we’re going to get to the next game, [so] we’ve got to focus on what’s ahead of us. We didn’t do too well against Eastlake earlier in the season. But we’re a different team now. The brotherhood is there and I think we’re going to give it to them.”