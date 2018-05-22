Chrysalis High School Sophomore Wins 2018 Men's Junior Olympics National Gymnastics Championship 22 May 2018 05:29

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Chrysalis High School’s Dante Hays, won the 2018 Men’s Junior Olympics National Gymnastics Championship for the 15-year-old division in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 12th, 2018.

Hays earned the All Around Gold, Gold in Parallel Bars, Bronze on High Bar, 6th place on Rings, 8th place on Pommel Horse, and 10th place on Floor. Dante also received an Academic All American Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA in High School while simultaneously dedicating more than 20 hours per week to training.

Hays’ accomplished these feats despite being unable to compete most of this year due to a broken finger he sustained early in the season. No stranger to injury, Hays broke bones in both feet in January 2016 and still managed to win All Around Bronze and National High Bar Champion that year.

"I'm thankful for the support from my family, coaches and teachers at Chrysalis,” stated Hays. “Their encouragement and flexibility have enabled me to balance a challenging schedule of gymnastics, piano and academics."

Dante takes a full load of honors classes at Chrysalis High School, attends Metropolitan Gymnastics in Kent, WA and also plays the piano at a competitive level. (Courtesy photos)