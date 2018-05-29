Coach Shuck Comments on Falcons who went to State 29 May 2018 05:37

Written by Derek Johnson

The Woodinville Falcons sent five kids to State this year. The meet took place May 24-26 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. When it was over, head coach Frank Shuck was asked to comment on each athlete.

Freshman Holland Pilukas finished second in the state in the high jump. (Photo by Derek Johnson) HOLLAND PILUKAS (Freshman) - 2nd Place in the 4A High Jump

Holland is a wonderful young lady and she has what I call the eye of the tiger. She’s even more calm when it gets rougher. It’s fun to watch her. She’s a high-caliber, competitive athlete. We’ve got to keep an eye on her for the next few years.

Coach [Warren] Eickhoff is like a Zen master and technological, biological engineer who knows how the high jump works. He’s doing a great job coaching her up.

She is also a high-caliber soccer player. She’s very well-rounded. She’s one of those athletes that comes along every five or 10 years. And to get second place as a freshman! To be cool under pressure like that at the state meet, really says something about this young lady.

A lot of high school athletes, the pressure gets on them, the emotions start coming out. But with Holland, but when the pressure gets on her, she gets more calm, and more collected. Like a jet fighter pilot or firefighter. Which is really fascinating to me. That type of personality, that type of character.

NICK HASTINGS (Senior) - Shot Put

He got to State and finished 15th. But his competition was the best in the state. And that’s the way he looks at it, very mature. His competitors were huge, those were not boys, they were men. I feel very pedestrian standing out there amongst them, as a 5’8” guy. What are they feeding them? I don’t know (laughs). But even with Nick, I watched him run 100 meters. He’s 6’2” and at least 250 pounds I’m sure. I can’t believe how fast he can run. He can really move weight. You would not want to get in his way!

Something else about Nick, he’s so gracious about everything. What he brought to football was sportsmanship. Service before self. And that’s what he brought to the track team too. You don’t see that much in the high school arena anymore. Nick was a captain, and I hope he can help change some of these freshmen coming through. We can point to him as an example and say “You can be another Nick.”

Nick was by far one of my favorite athletes on the team.



CATHERINE JANISZEWSKI - (Senior) - 100m and 300m Hurdles

I have such trouble remembering how to pronounce her last name, so I just call her CJ (laughs). CJ is a very determined young woman. She’s very interesting, very mature. She steps back and looks at the whole picture and understands it. She was Kingco 4A and district champ for the 300. Catherine was running with the best. She was in a heat that was so stacked that they were calling it an elite heat. She was running with the fifth fasted high school woman in the nation. Catherine didn’t make the final heat. But she was running with the best of the best.

Some people would feel bad about it. But she was saying she won Kingco and made it to State [and felt happy about it]. She is heading to Central Washington University and wants to be a physical education teacher and work in elementary school. To me, her track and field experience will serve her well.

KATIE WEBB (Senior) - Pole Vault

Katie always worked hard and until this year was always in the shadow of Mackie Barton. Katie did well, she jumped about 10’6”. Her best is 11’3” I think. But she competed against the best in the state. She got herself here. She got herself here by a qualifying standard, and not by winning a spot. That is tremendous! To have the standard to get here. She is also so positive, one of those positive people... She aimed high and made it.

LUKE HOUSER (Junior) - 1600m and 3200m

Luke finished fourth in the 1600m and sixth in the 3200m. But there was a race I saw (Shoreline Invitational) where I could not believe how he did in the 3200 Tactically he did it so perfectly. I was saying to him, “let them think they have it in the bag, and then round the corner and take them out!” He ran that 3200 at 9:02, which is 4:30 per mile, basically, back-to-back. But for the final 400 meters he ran close to sixty seconds flat. That is tremendous power and speed. He’s not done yet, because I’m not done working with him. He’s got lots of [scholarship] offers. He’s got offers from Yale, Michigan and Wisconsin. They are starting to flood in.