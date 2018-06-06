A visit with Woodinville AD Cathy Boyce 06 Jun 2018 09:17

Written by Derek Johnson

The 2017-18 sports season just concluded. Athletic director Cathy Boyce completed her second year on the job. It was a stellar eight months. Three Falcon teams (football, gymnastics and girls basketball) finished second at State. The girls soccer team also won the 4A academic state championship.

Nikki Zaback (left) leaps into the arms of Maddy DuBois and Regan Schenck after DuBois' three-pointer at the buzzer beat Kentridge. (Photo by Derek Johnson) We couldn’t discuss every worthy team and athlete. But Boyce was asked to give brief comments on some specific teams and players.

On three teams finishing second at State...

Our principal Kurt Criscione said let’s not lose sight of the fact that we competed for the state title in three sports in one year. That’s very special. We have amazing athletes at Woodinville. And they’re not just amazing athletes but they’re also great students and people.

On the girls basketball team winning three straight overtime games in the State tourney....

Just now my heart is recovering from all the overtimes. Every time I see the ladies around school I tell them this is on them. It was just great basketball. That is what people have overwhelmingly said to me. They loved watching our girls play. I loved their never-give-up style of play!

On Holland Pilukas coming in second at State in the 4A high jump...

Isn’t that great? We highly encourage athletes here at Woodinville to be multi-sport athletes. And Holland is like the poster child for that. She’s also a great student.

On the prep career of Kylie Mosset...

Kylie participated at the highest level of competition of every sport she did. She made eight state appearances in four years. Gymnastics and dive. A great, great story coming out of Woodinville this year. And a great leader as well. Her athletic career is by no means over (She’ll be diving for Bowling Green State University this fall).

On her biggest challenge this summer....

Redmond will be rejoining Kingco 4A in the fall. Scheduling has been a gigantic challenge this year. And I’m not blaming Redmond for it being difficult. We’re entering into the first of a two year cycle. So right now all athletic directors are trying to schedule non-leagues (out of conference games) for every sport. Or invites for cross country, track and wrestling. The scheduling part of it is intense!

Kylie Mosset (left) led the Lady Falcons to second place at State in gymnastics. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

He just notified me of his decision. I spoke with him privately of course. But I want to say publicly how grateful we are to all his contributions to Woodinville High School. He’s got titles for both the boys and girls teams, which is unique. So we appreciate all that he has done! We hope he enjoys his well-earned retirement.

On the recent graduating class of athletes...

I really want to thank the seniors this year for all their contributions to Woodinville athletics and Woodinville High School. It has been an absolute joy watching them compete the past two years. And I’m so proud of them. We have so many that are moving on to compete at the next level. Like we say, once a Falcon always a Falcon. We’re going to be cheering for them like crazy. I’m just excited to see where life takes them.