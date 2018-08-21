Maddy DuBois verbals to Seattle University 21 Aug 2018 07:29

Written by Derek Johnson

I remember that night last March at Woodinville High School. The girls basketball team had their season-ending banquet in the school commons. As the evening came to a close, players and their families milled about. Nobody was in a hurry to leave.

I was standing with Coach Scott Bullock, talking about the Seahawks. Suddenly, Maddy DuBois zipped by us with a big grin. She was dressed formally and had her hair up. “Bye coach!” she said. Bullock called out to her and they exchanged an inside joke.

DuBois then sprinted up the stairs and disappeared into the night.

Bullock turned back toward me.

“Do you know where she’s going?” he asked.

I shrugged.

“To practice!” he said with his trademark smirk. “This season’s barely over and she’s already getting ready for her senior season. She wants a scholarship!”

Maddy DuBois (center) is mobbed by teammates Madison Lundquist (left) and Nikki Zaback (right) after her three-pointer at the buzzer beat Kentridge at the Tacoma Dome last March. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Earlier this month, all that hard work paid off. Seattle University offered DuBois a scholarship starting with the 2019-20 season. She accepted with a verbal commitment. For the guard whose dramatic shot beat Kentridge in last year’s State tourney, it was a thrilling realization.

“It has been my dream to play Division I since the fourth grade,” DuBois said. “So I get to check that off my list!”

The Seattle Redhawks won the Western Athletic Conference last season, before losing to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They finished with an 18-15 overall record.

In DuBois, Seattle U will add a player who can play either guard position, and who possesses a lethal jump shot.

She had been talking to other colleges, like Western Washington, Central Washington, Seattle Pacific and George Fox University in Oregon.

But DuBois caught the eye of Seattle coach Suzy Barcomb, when she played well this summer in the AAU league and in Seattle U’s camp. DuBois’ dramatics in the State Tourney last year probably didn’t hurt either.

“This school was perfect for me,” DuBois said. “I wanted to stay close to home and my family. It also has a nursing program, and I’ll be doing the nursing program at Woodinville [this coming year]. It’s also just a smaller school, and I found myself fitting in with a smaller school better than a larger school.”

DuBois was asked to reflect on Woodinville’s second place finish last year at State.

“That was the best experience I’ve had in high school basketball,” she said. “The whole team loved each other. We were all excited for each other’s successes. It’s the farthest I’ve ever been in terms of [the post season].

“We’ll have a pretty good team this year,” she said. “I think we can win Kingco again.”