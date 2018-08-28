Shootout for Soldiers Event raises over $37,000 28 Aug 2018 04:26

Written by Derek Johnson

The weather couldn’t have been nicer at Everett’s Kasch Park Aug 19. The inaugural Shootout For Soldiers event featured non-stop lacrosse games from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. By day’s end, it was considered a success.

“They went to 12 cities and we were the last stop of the tour,” Woodinville lacrosse coach Pete Crowley said.

Shootout for Soldiers is a non-profit 501(c)3 charity organization. The event’s stated purpose is “To use lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster community engagement.” Woodinville Lacrosse joined teams from across the state to participate in the fun. The original goal was to raise $50,000 and have teams play non-stop for 24 hours. But while turnout was good, there weren’t enough teams to play until Sunday at 8a.m. So the event was scaled back to 12 hours. When it was said and done, the groups raised $37,270 in donations.

Falcon players Logan Davis (center) and Daniel Pomeroy (right) in action. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We preach community, culture and commitment,” Crowley said. “And today is a big piece of our community. It’s not just Woodinville lacrosse but Washington State lacrosse. We’re one big close family. That’s what today’s about, getting together for raising money for various local veterans affairs and services.”

The donations will go to groups like the Gary Sinise Foundation and Semper Fi Fund, as well as local groups Brigadoon Service Dogs and Seattle Stand Down.

In the 9 a.m. game, the Woodinville 7/8 team played. Falcon players were dispersed to each squad. It was a more relaxed environment than standard Woodinville games. This wasn’t about winning the conference or beating a rival. It was simply for the fun of it.

Among those standing out for Woodinville were Carter Drews and Reece Mustarde.

If you recognize the Mustarde name, it’s because Reece’s older brother Miles is a star linebacker on the Woodinville football team.

“Miles is a great player and a great person to watch play,” Reece said. “He’s got the attitude of going straight after the ball, and it’s just something I’ve always looked up to as a younger brother. He works out a lot and I’m smaller and don’t work out as much. He pushes me to work out more and he’s someone I aspire to be like as I get older.”