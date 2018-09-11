Falcons open season with loss to Redmond 11 Sep 2018 05:30

Written by Derek Johnson

Last Tuesday night at Pop Keeney Stadium, the Lady Falcons of Woodinville lost their season opener to Redmond 2-0. It was a tough way to open conference play against the Mustangs, who return this season to the Kingco 4A Conference.

Woodinville’s Sidney Braden in action. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We’re a new team and we need to learn to play more as a team and hustle,” Falcon sophomore Grace Rimmer said. “ It’s a first game kind of thing. We had jitters. Lots of playing new formations and new positions. We’re tying new things to see what works for us as a team.”

The Falcons were noticeably more aggressive in the second half. Alex Hildebrand charged in and booted a shot that veered just right of the goal. Minutes later, Grace Rimmer and Sidney Braden converged on the Redmond team and tried desperately to score. But it wasn’t Woodinville’s night.

“Redmond was pretty good,” Woodinville coach Andrew Croft said. “They were focused on the counterattack. On the first half they made it difficult for us to hold possession, they pressed hard. We hadn’t played against that pressure yet, so it was a good experience. [In the] second half we changed our formation up. We saw more success going forward. We have a lot of players in new positions so it is going to take us a little while to get going. But the girls kept fighting. We had our chances on goal.”

Croft expressed optimism for this season. “We have some areas where chemistry is strong, and others where the chemistry isn’t there yet. It’s strong in the locker room but not on the field. We’ll be learning to communicate and figure those things out.

Woodinville travels to the Sammamish Plateau this Thursday to take on perennial powerhouse Skyline.