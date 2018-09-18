Quick-Strike Falcons cruise past Edmonds-Woodway 18 Sep 2018 06:05

Written by Derek Johnson

Three weeks, three victories. Woodinville completed its non-conference schedule last Thursday night with a 34-7 win over Edmonds-Woodway. Paced by the dynamic play of quarterback Noah Stifle, a stingy defense and a powerful effort from the offensive line, the Falcons mowed down the Warriors at Pop Keeney Stadium.

Woodinville improved its record to 3-0 on the season.

Nolan Downs gained 19 yards on this run. (Photo by Derek Johnson)“We weren’t as clean as we would have liked in the first quarter,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “But once guys took care of that we started rolling and plays started to happen.”

The Falcons drew first blood in the first quarter. Joey Johnson scampered 9 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but Woodinville led 6-0.

It was in the second quarter that Falcon lightning struck. First the defense came up big, stopping Edmonds-Woodway on a fourth down attempt at the Falcon 31 yard line. On the ensuing drive, Woodinville’s Noah Stifle showed his speed with a 29-yard scoring run.

“I was just making my reads and I saw an opening,” Stifle said. “I thought `it’s now or never!’ I pulled [the ball], read my blocks, and ended up in the end zone.”

But the Falcons weren’t finished. With 2:00 left in the second quarter, Stifle hit Cage Schenck on a swing pass, and the speedster raced 48 yards to pay dirt. This made it 20-0.

Then with 0:29 left in the half, Stifle threw a 30-yard bomb to John Snedaker. This enabled Woodinville to carry a 27-0 lead into halftime.

The Falcons completed their scoring in the third stanza, when Stifle again connected with Snedaker on a nice rollout play.

Woodinville’s Dark Side Defense continued to impress. Through three games, the first team unit has yet to allow a touchdown. Against E-W, Dylan Lewis had 3 tackles for loss, and Aiden Colley and Carson Noe combined for 3 quarterback sacks.

Up next for Woodinville is a road game this Friday at Mount Si. As of this writing, the Wildcats were ranked #2 in the State by the Associated Press. They are led by quarterback and Oregon commit Cale Millen.

For Falcon QB Noah Stifle, it will be the first road start of his career.

“He’s a young QB who is on his way,” Coach Maxwell said. “The great thing Noah has is that he’s able to keep calm when nothing is there and his athleticism can take over and make something out of nothing.”

“Me personally, I get nervous before games,” Stifle said. “But once I get out there and realize that I just need to have fun, we start to pick up the tempo and execute.”

Maxwell said he’s pleased with his team’s progress as they enter Kingco 4A play.

“Our guys have been pretty steady,” Maxwell said. “The expectations to succeed and constantly be performing at a high level are there with our guys. And that’s our goal. We strive to do that every day at practice. And every time we come out to play a game. Do we expect to come out and never make mistakes? No, not at all.

“The big thing for us early in the year is how quick can we learn from these things? How quick can we mature from those situations? That’s going to be a precursor for success down the road... We just need to keep climbing that hill and peak at the end of the year.”