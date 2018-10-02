The Green Hornet stings Redmond as Falcons win big 02 Oct 2018 08:22

Written by Derek Johnson

The best-kept secret in Kingco won’t be secret much longer. Maybe it’s his diminutive size, or workmanlike manner. Whatever the reason, Cage “The Green Hornet” Schenck keeps adding to his growing legend every week.

Last Friday was no exception. Playing barely half the game, Schenck intercepted a pass, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass, and then ripped off a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown, as Woodinville rolled over Redmond 46-7.

Cage Schenck, aka “The Green Hornet”, breaks loose for a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown. (Photo by Dale Garvey)“He had a rather good game, didn’t he?” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said with a smile. “It felt great for our guys to get out there and execute. Defensively to shut them down and get the ball back on turnovers. To score with Cage on the return game, and to get a lot of positives going on, coming off a loss last week.”

Woodinville started the game by marching 70 yards and capping the drive with a touchdown run by Carter Smith. The Falcons added to their lead in the second quarter. Blake Glessner booted a 33-yard field goal, Joey Johnson scampered for a 7-yard score, and Noah Stifle connected with Schenck for a 25-yard strike. With 0:04 left, it looked like Woodinville would take a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Redmond faced fourth down and sent out the punt team. With Schenck waiting at midfield, common sense dictated that the Redmond punter would aim his kick toward the marching band.

But for reasons unknown even to God, Redmond punted it straight to Schenck.

Schenck fielded the punt and began navigating through defenders. He suddenly sprinted right and beat three defenders to the sideline. From there, he accelerated up the field, putting a little shake-and-bake move on another defender, before skittering through traffic toward the middle of the field, and breaking clear for an easy stroll into the end zone.

Woodinville’s Aiden Colley (right) wraps up on Redmond’s Tyler Fortney (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Something can happen if you make them snap it with #1 [Schenck] back there,” Maxwell said.

Woodinville’s starters played one series into the third quarter, before the backups took over. Defensively, Woodinville was stout in every facet of the game. But one player who stood out with his ferocious play was defensive end Dylan Lewis.

“He’s a very good football player,” Maxwell said. “He has the capability to take over games on the d-line.”

With the win, Woodinville improved to 1-0 in Kingco 4A, and 4-1 overall.

This week comes the annual showdown with the Bothell Cougars.

“Always a fun week,” Maxwell said. “Regardless of records and all that, it’s a huge rivalry. In the entire state of Washington its one of the better ones around. There’s nothing like Pop Keeney during a game between Woodinville and Bothell.

“It’s a fight for the territory,” Maxwell added. “You have two passionate schools down there having a blast fighting for their team, supporting their team. You have players who are [super competitive], and both programs have had success through the years.”