Dollars to Donuts, Falcons knock off Bothell 02 Oct 2018 08:38

Written by Derek Johnson

Paced by strong outings from Candence Kirby and Carson Ward, the Woodinville Falcons beat Bothell 5-2 last Wednesday at Bothell High School.

The win improved the Falcons’ record to 2-4 in Kingco 4A.

Candence Kirby prepares to serve during his match last Wednesday at Bothell High School. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Ethan Macias Denham (left) talks strategy with Woodinville coach Betty Hummer (right). (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“I think winning today will be a big help to stay in the top eight and get us into the Kingco tourney,” Ward said.

The Falcon lineup has been in a state of flux. Their top player is no longer on the team because of schedule conflicts with his club team. Their second best player, Haden Borjeson, is out with an injury. So the #3 singles, Ethan Macias Denham, is now the #1 single. Candence Kirby has moved up to #2 and Carson Ward has settled into the #3 slot.

“A lot of singles have to get used to where they are, they’ve all had to move up,” Woodinville coach Betty Hummer said. “The doubles are starting to get more used to each other. We keep moving them around to where they need to be. We’re going to be okay.”

Last Wednesday also gave birth to a new tradition for Woodinville Tennis. Coach Betty Hummer is now handing out donuts for every zero recorded by a player in a match.

Carson Ward, who beat Jun Brittomesso 6-0 in the first set, earned one. “I guess I got lucky, I got a donut,” Ward said with a smile.

On the other hand, Rocky Lindell felt unlucky. “There were a lot of times where I hit it less than an inch out,” he said. “Or the other guy hit the tape and it went in. So that was very frustrating.”

Since Lindell lost in straight sets, he did not earn a donut. When the Woodinville Weekly suggested that he insist on prorated donuts for prior shutouts, he shrugged. “That’s true,” he said. “I did not get any donuts for my early season zeros,” he said.



KUDOS FOR CARSON

Coach Hummer had high praise when asked about her player Carson Ward. “He is probably the most consistent, patient player on our team,” Hummer said. “… I enjoy talking to him. He’s very appreciative of things and he’s an all-around nice guy. An MVP player.”



Results From September 26, 2018

Singles

#1 David Lew (B) def. Ethan Macias Denham 3-6, 7-6, 7-5

#2 Candence Kirby (W) def. Emmanuel Nguyen 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

#3 Carson Ward (W) def. Jun Brittomesso 6-0, 6-3

#4 Slone Sasouvanh (B) def. Rocky Lindell 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Chris Yen/John Park (W) def. DJ Patrick/Niclas Hill 6-2, 6-0

#2 William Heins/Ishaan Puri (W) def. Lucas Fowler/ Alex Switzer 2-6, 6-0, 6-3

#3 James Cast/Uday Sidhu (W) def. Spencer Hogge/Jasper Kerns 6-1, 6-0