Ragan qualifies for Kingco Meet; others on the way? 09 Oct 2018 05:02

Written by Derek Johnson

It was a scene right from the movie 300. Woodinville’s small army of swimmers facing off against the teeming hordes from Lake Washington. It was just the harsh reality. As such, there was no mathematical chance the Falcons could win last Thursday afternoon at Juanita Pool.

Bree Gummer soars high at Juanita Pool. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Lake Washington is a very big team, and a very good team,” Woodinville coach George Sayah said. “We came in with the thought that since we were so much smaller than them, we had to focus on individuals having their best swims… We knew it was going to be a challenge.”

Official stats were not available at the time of this writing. But senior Katie Ragan shined in the backstroke, earning a Kingco qualifying time. “That was fun to watch,” Sayah said.

“We also have two sophomores, Airely Guadagno and Vivien Sorosy, they are getting really close to qualifying times,” Sayah said. “It’s fun to watch their development. They’re both coming on really strong. Vivien already has a Kingco cut in her 100 freestyle and fly. We were going for a third one today, but didn’t quite make it. Airely was going for one in the 100 breaststroke.”

According to Sayah, the team now enters a difficult part of the season. A couple weeks remain before a rest period.

“They’re getting a bit worn down but we’re trying to stay disciplined and well-focused,” he said. “We saw [evidence of fatigue] today as it reflects in their times. Not in their effort. We’re really satisfied with the effort. But not so satisfied with the results. We still have work to do. That’s how I look at it. They’re out there competing hard. Every race I see them battling. But the times aren’t quite there yet. The hope is that when we get that rest period we’re really going to see them break through.”

With the regular season swiftly coming to a close, Sayah was asked for his team goals.

“We still don’t have a State cut but we’re trying to prepare ourselves as much as possible as we go into Districts,” he said.

The Lady Falcons will celebrate Senior Night this Thursday at 3 p.m. at Redmond Pool. Their opponent will be the Redmond Mustangs.