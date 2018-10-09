Woodinville wears ‘em down, Beats Bothell 17-10 09 Oct 2018 05:15

Written by Derek Johnson

As Bothell’s final pass fell incomplete, Pop Keeney Stadium was the scene of pure joy. Falcon players jumped on each other and shouted. The Falcon Marching Band kicked into high gear. And a KOMO-TV cameraman was quickly in the face of Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell, who fielded questions from reporters.

To the victors go the spoils. And the victors from last Friday’s showdown were the Woodinville Falcons. Paced by a powerful rushing attack and a stout defense, Woodinville beat Bothell 17-10. It marked the fourth straight year that the Falcons have conquered the Cougars.

STALKING PREY: Woodinville's Dylan Lewis (left) pursues Bothell quarterback Erik Bainter. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “Absolutely thrilled with our kids,” Maxwell said. “We talked about what this game means last week, a rival game at Pop Keeney, battling for the territory. And it happened. It was just a great high school football game between two rivals.”

The first quarter was all Bothell. The Cougars moved the ball effectively and built a 10-0 lead.

But late in the second quarter, Woodinville asserted some physical dominance. Running back Joey Johnson scooted through the right side for a 6 yard TD run. On the ensuing PAT kick, Bothell was flagged for roughing the kicker.

So Woodinville now led 10-7 and gained 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff. The Falcons capitalized by recovering an onside kick. Moments later, quarterback Noah Stifle hit Nolan Downs for a 25 yard touchdown pass. Suddenly, Woodinville led 14-10. The momentum shift was palpable.

“I think we started the game with a lot of nerves,” Woodinville’s Nolan Downs said. “But then we relaxed and started running tough and doing our jobs. Like our coach [Tommy Guinan] says, just build it brick-by-brick.”

The third quarter was a scoreless affair. But with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, Woodinville began a decisive drive starting from their own 4-yard line. The Falcons drove 76 yards, capping things off with a Blake Glessner 37-yard field goal. This staked Woodinville to a 17-10 lead.

Woodinviille quarterback Noah Stifle (center) reviews game film during the tense fourth quarter. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Offensive coordinator DJ Baddeley was proud of that clutch drive.

“It’s our identity,” Baddeley said. “Play physical, have great defense and run the football. And hopefully set up some play action passes. What was nice [on that drive] was that Noah Stifle is a tremendous athlete and he used his feet to make some big plays.”

Bothell quarterback Erik Bainter left the game in the fourth quarter due to injury. His backup, Andrew Sirmon, led the final Cougar drive into the Falcon red zone. But Sirmon’s final pass fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired. This set off the raucous Woodinville celebration.

With the win, Woodinville improved to 2-0 in Kingco 4A and 5-1 overall. Stifle rushed for 81 yards, while Joey Johnson had 74. Nolan Downs was a star in this game, with 63 yards rushing and a 25-yard TD reception, to go along with an interception. Defensively, the M&M Boys (Miles Mustarde and Danny Metsker) combined for 10 tackles.

“It was just a great game,” Woodinville right tackle Will Augustine said. “We fought hard. A shout out to our offensive line. Running backs running hard. Noah pulling the ball and running hard. Our defense coming up big. We just did great as a team.”

SENIOR NIGHT

Senior Night will be on October 19th when the Falcons host North Creek for Homecoming at Pop Keeney Stadium. Seniors and their parents will be honored. They will also be celebrated on Thursday, October 18th at the annual Senior Dinner.